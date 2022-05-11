A local man is facing two felony charges after police said he pointed a gun at a pregnant woman during an argument on Friday in Clarendon.
Winter Star Holland-Levine, 37, who court records said lives at the Econolodge in Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. He also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of possessing a weapon after being convicted of a violent crime.
A motion filed by Victoria Santry, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the conviction which precluded Holland-Levine from owning a gun was for burglary into an occupied home in May 2012.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to a reported family fight on Moulton Avenue in Clarendon on Saturday.
A woman had called police and alleged that Holland-Levine had assaulted her on Friday and “choked her out.” The woman, who said she was pregnant, said Holland-Levine had pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her and the unborn baby.
Gardner said when he reached the home in Clarendon, he could see visible markings on the woman’s neck and jaw. She was seen by responders from Regional Ambulance Service but declined to be taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The woman told police Holland-Levine had grabbed her by the throat, tightening and loosening his grip, until she lost consciousness.
She said he told her, making a reference to the baby she is carrying, “If (the) kid lives or dies, that’s the Spartan way.”
According to the woman, Holland-Levine had a gun, which he pointed at her, then himself and then her again.
“(The woman) advised the final time Holland-Levine held the gun to her head, he pulled the trigger and she she heard the gun click, and he laughed,” the affidavit said.
The woman said she had seen the gun before and said she believed it’s a real gun.
Gardner said the woman contacted a friend during the argument, and the friend heard Holland-Levine tell the woman he was “going to put her body in a barrel, and it would be found at the bottom of a lake.”
When police spoke to Holland-Levine, he said he doesn’t own or possess any firearms.
Holland-Levine accused the woman of abusing him. He said she had brandished a knife and threatened him in the past as well as making false statements to police and staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF).
He said she has threatened to overdose in front of him and his daughter.
The affidavit said Holland-Levine had been granted a relief from abuse order last month but dropped it through the court process.
While Gardner said police asked to search the home, he said Holland-Levine and the woman declined.
After Holland-Levine was taken into custody, he was questioned at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police. The affidavit said he admitted to using a cleaver from the kitchen and a cell phone to give the appearance he had a gun.
Holland-Levine said he and the woman were intoxicated after “drinking heavily” and said the incident was similar to “sexual role-playing” with the cleaver and cellphone serving as “props.”
While he allegedly told police he “lightly” grabbed the woman by the back of the neck and “placed a hand over her mouth only,” he said these actions were taken in “self-defense as she shoves him, pushes him, slaps and punches him.”
Gardner said he spoke with the woman after the interview with Holland-Levine and said she was “99% sure it was a firearm and not a cleaver and cellphone.”
A second affidavit, also written by Gardner, said police obtained a search warrant for the home and found a firearm in an upstairs bedroom.
Both of the felony charges filed against Holland-Levine are punishable by up to 15 years in jail if he is convicted. The charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction is punishable by up to two years in jail.
