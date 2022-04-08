A local man, who was working for a private nonprofit, is facing felony charges after police said he took a client's Electronic Benefit Transfer card and fraudulently took more than $700 while requesting another $575 although those requests were rejected.
Kevill A. Lee, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on March 28 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of identity theft and a felony charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. Lee was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of fraudulently using a credit card for more than $50, petty larceny and using false pretenses to obtain items of value.
Lee, who some court documents list as a Springfield, Vermont, resident, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the man whose card he is accused of taking.
The charges against Lee are based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said she was assigned to cover a reported larceny from the Price Chopper supermarket in Rutland on Jan. 18.
The alleged incident was reported by Nicole Zobel, who works for Specialized Community Care in Rutland, according to the affidavit. Zobel said a client's benefit card from the Vermont Department for Children and Families, commonly called an EBT card, had been stolen while the client was at Price Chopper recently.
Zobel said she believed the card was then used at Price Chopper.
The Specialized Community Care website says the agency “serves individuals with a wide variety of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities throughout Vermont.”
The client's father told Klementowski, who said she knows the client and his family, that some of the money provided to the client for fuel assistance was missing from his account.
Klementowski said the client's mother was able to provide a list of activity on the EBT card to police. She said there were four instances of the card being used or attempts to use the card on Jan. 17 and four on Jan. 18.
In total, the card was used successfully to spend $713. The total for the amount that was requested but rejected was $575.
Klementowski said she suspected the person who took and used the card was someone who provided care for the client because a personal identification number (PIN) is needed to activate the card.
The affidavit said the client's father contacted police on Jan. 20 to say that Zobel called him and told him that Lee admitted to taking and using the card.
Klementowski said Lee called the police department and spoke with her on Jan. 21. She said Lee asked if he could make repayments to the police after he had asked to make repayments to Specialized Community Care and had been rejected. Klementowski said she told Lee the police could not take his money either.
Lee said he had tried to contact the client's mother, but she wouldn't speak to him.
“Lee said that at the end of the day, he admitted to what he did, and there was no secret. Lee said he was wrong for what he did and said he panicked. … Lee said he was not hiding and he wanted to pay for what he did,” the affidavit said.
Klementowski said Lee was interviewed at the police station Feb. 15. He allegedly told police that he was driving the client on Jan. 17, during a snowstorm, and the car slid into another car. He said the car he was driving did not have a valid inspection sticker but the other driver was willing to take cash rather than involve the police.
Lee said he was able to use the card to get money by using an app on his phone that allowed him to change the card's PIN.
“Lee said several times that he knew what he had done was wrong, saying he needed to pay the operator of the vehicle he had struck $600,” the affidavit said.
Lee could be sentenced to up to 13 years in jail if convicted of the felony charges he faces. The misdemeanor charges could add another three years.
