An Elm Street man is facing a felony charge after police said he pointed a gun at a man during a traffic dispute in Rutland on April 4.
Rodriguez Omar Green, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on May 23 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Green was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the man he is accused of threatening and not to have any weapons.
The charge against Green is based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Christopher Alger, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to Cottage Street on April 4 around 10:30 a.m. to speak with Carsen Eckhardt, 33.
Eckhardt had called police and said a man, whom police later identified as Green, had been driving erratically on Elm Street. He said Green had followed him to Cottage Street and got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.
Eckhardt got into his own vehicle and drove on Williams Street toward Route 7. The affidavit said police got a call from a man who said he witnessed the alleged incident.
Alger said when he spoke to Eckhardt, he told a similar story and said when he was driving on Elm Street, Green turned into Eckhardt’s lane and almost hit Eckhardt’s vehicle.
He said he was going to the home of a friend on Cottage Street and told police that Green pulled up next to him.
“Eckhardt advised he did not want to listen to what (Green) was going to say so he got out of his vehicle and started to walk over to his friend’s house,” Alger wrote in the affidavit.
Alger said Eckhardt also told him Green “pulled up and pulled a gun on both of us.”
Alger said he was speaking to Eckhardt and trying to get a description of Green when Green drove by on Cottage Street going toward Williams Street.
According to the affidavit, Alger stopped Green on Williams Street.
Alger said Green appeared agitated after the stop and told him to “hurry the (expletive) up (because) you’re wasting my time.” Alger said Green also told him that another driver almost hit his car and he admitted he “grabbed (his) gun” and “pulled out on them.”
Alger said he asked Green to get out of the car and tell him what happened. He said Green told him he pulled out his gun after seeing Eckhardt take a bag out of his car.
Alger said he asked Green why he drew a gun on the other driver.
“(Green) said, ‘Because he called me a mother(expletive), and was, like, you’re a tough guy and pulled out and said get out of the car,’” the affidavit said.
Alger said he told Green that he couldn’t point a gun at somebody because the other person allegedly cursed at him and had a bag, and he said Green responded, “Well, I didn’t know what he had in the bag, sir, that’s the problem.”
After Green was arrested, he asked Alger if any charge would be filed against Eckhardt. Alger said he gave Green a statement form and asked him to write down what happened. He told Green he would review the statement to see if there was any indication that Eckhardt had committed a crime, but he said Green never returned the form.
When speaking with Eckhardt later at the police station to get more information about what happened, Alger said Eckhardt told him no one had ever pointed a gun at him before. He said he didn’t remember all the details or what was said during the alleged incident.
“I just remember trying to, like, turn away and not get shot,” Eckhardt said, according to the affidavit.
Alger said he asked Eckhardt about the bag that Green had described and Eckhardt said it was his friend’s lunch bag. He said his friend left the bag at work, and Eckhardt was returning it.
If Green is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.