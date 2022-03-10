A man whom police identified as a transient is facing a felony charge after police accused him of assaulting two staff members at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
Carl H. Jennette, 59, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a protected professional.
Jennette was also arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault from Washington County. He had been cited to be in Washington criminal court to be arraigned on the charge Jan. 6 but failed to appear, according to court documents.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Jennette was being held in the Rutland jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Rutland County charges are based on affidavits written by officers with the Rutland City Police Department. In the first, Cpl. Christopher Rose said he was dispatched to the hospital in Rutland around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of Jennette allegedly hitting a staff member.
At the hospital, Rose spoke to a woman who gave police a statement that said Jennette, while getting care at the hospital, threw urine into the hall which she helped to clean up. She said he then threw a tray and said, “Here, clean some more.”
The woman said Jennette was sitting on a chair in the hall and when she was about to mop the floor to clean up from Jennette’s alleged activities, he said, “As a matter of fact, here.” She said he then punched her in the head.
Rose said in the affidavit that his intent was to cite Jennette after he was released from the hospital.
In a second affidavit, Cpl. Richard Caravaggio said he was dispatched to Rutland Regional around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He said staff at the hospital had requested a police officer because Jennette was “out of control” in the emergency department.
Caravaggio said he knew Jennette from previous law-enforcement encounters. He said he had helped facilitate Jennette’s admission to Rutland Regional on Friday.
At the hospital, Caravaggio said he saw a second woman, a different person than had been allegedly assaulted Friday, with a bleeding laceration on her nose, and a trail of blood on the floor of the east wing. The affidavit said one hospital employee provided a statement that said Jennette had been “bragging” about hitting the woman on Friday. The statement said Jennette told people nothing had happened as a result so he believed he could do it again.
Caravaggio said he spoke with an emergency department doctor and two nurses who told him Jennette had allegedly assaulted the first woman on Friday “to see what staff would do.” They told him they believed Jennette was an “imminent threat” to the hospital employees and Rutland Regional was not the appropriate facility to treat him.
“They said this was not a normal call to police regarding a staff member being assaulted. The staff was visibly shaken by the intensity of the assault and referenced the ‘trail of blood’ through the east wing,” the affidavit said.
The woman he allegedly assaulted on Saturday told Caravaggio that he “just attacked” her. She said she believed he planned the attack. She said she got down on the ground and put her hands above her head to protect herself but said he hit at least 10 times.
Caravaggio said he spoke to the woman again after she had been treated, and she told him her nose was broken in two places.
While processing Jennette’s arrest at the police station, Caravaggio got phone calls from the hospital’s security director and staff at the Community Care Network, which includes Rutland Mental Health. The affidavit said both calls were about concerns that the Rutland police would release Jennette into the community and “possible further action he might take.”
Caravaggio noted that Jennette had a warrant for his arrest from Chittenden County for charges of assault and robbery, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace by telephone.
In the Washington County case, Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City Police Department, said he was notified Nov. 22 of a request from the staff at Good Samaritan Haven for a police officer and an ambulance because of an alleged assault.
At the shelter, Gaylord said he spoke to a 34-year-old man who was staying there. The man said he had gone to bed when he was approached by a man, later identified as Jennette, who said he believed the first man smelled like alcohol.
The first man said Jennette then got up and punched him in the face nine times.
The affidavit said Jennette, when interviewed by Gaylord, admitted to assaulting the man because “he wouldn’t shut up and kept talking.”
If convicted of the felony charge in Rutland County, Jennette could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The charge of assaulting a protected professional is punishable by up to two years in jail.
If Jennette is convicted of the charge in Washington County, he could be sentenced to one year in jail.
