A Danby man is being held without bail after being arraigned last week on felony charges after police say he damaged a Rutland City officer’s gun while attempting to escape from being arrested Oct. 25.
Ronald J. Short, 25, of Danby, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 27 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of impeding a police officer and a felony count of attempting to disarm a police officer, and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, simple assault that caused bodily injury to a protected professional, and possession of cocaine.
Short was held without bail based on a charge that he violated conditions of his probation from a previous charge.
As of Thursday, he was being held in the Rutland jail.
The charges from last week were based on an affidavit written by Officer James Rajda of the Rutland City Police Department, who stated he was at North Main Street hotel on Oct. 25 around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a man he recognized as Short.
Rajda said he knew there was an active warrant for Short’s arrest, so he asked the man he saw if he had identification and the man said he didn’t. He said he asked the man’s name and the man said, “Ryan.”
“I replied by saying, ‘You sure it’s not Ronnie?’ and he replied by saying, ‘No, my name is Ryan, bro,’” the affidavit said.
Rajda said Short told him his last name was “White,” but Rajda asked dispatchers to send him a photo of Ronald Short, and confirmed the man to whom he was speaking was allegedly Ronald Short.
According to the affidavit, Rajda was joined by Officer Timothy Rice, also of the Rutland City Police Department, and Rajda said he then explained to Short that he was being detained and was not free to leave.
He said he went to his patrol cruiser to get more information about Short and then returned to tell Rice, that “it was him.” Rajda wrote that Short said, “It’s me?” and then ran off.
Rajda said he ran after Short and told Short to stop running but Short ignored him.
According to the affidavit, both Rajda and Rice caught up to Short and attempted to take him into custody but Short continued to resist.
“While attempting to arrest (Short,) Officer Rice was kicked in the right side of his face (causing him pain) by (Short). Officer Rice advised this caused him to let go of (Short) for a split second at which point Officer Rice felt (Short’s) hand grasp his duty belt. Officer Rice then advised he felt (Short’s) hand on the hood of his holster and eventually grabbed the grip of his gun causing a portion of his grip to be ripped off,” Rajda wrote in the affidavit.
Due to Short’s alleged resistance, other officers from the Vermont State Police and Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, as well as other officers from the Rutland City Police Department, helped take Short into custody, Rajda said.
The affidavit stated Short suffered a cut above his right eye, although no details were provided about the incident that led to the cut. Rajda said Short was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
During the incident, Rice allegedly found a plastic container on Short. The “white, powdery, rocklike substance” in the container field-tested positive for cocaine at the police department, Rajda said.
The charge of attempting to disarm a police officer is punishable by up to 10 years in jail if convicted. If he is convicted of all the other charges for which he was arraigned, Short could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
