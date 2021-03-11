A local man is facing a mandatory minimum of one year in jail after police accused him of robbing a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint on Sunday.
Todd E. Bussino, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon.
Bussino was released without bail, but ordered to observe a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Also, he was ordered not to have a gun or other weapons.
During Bussino’s arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Victoria Santry asked that Bussino be held without bail.
Santry pointed out that Bussino is under supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections for a burglary. Additionally, he has three 2013 convictions for larceny from a person.
Bussino was released, however.
In a statement, Rose Kennedy, state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state disagreed with the court’s decision to “release Mr. Bussino back into the community.
“The State asked the court to hold (Bussino) without bail, believing that the evidence of guilt is great and that no conditions could be fashioned to protect the community,” Kennedy said.
An email to attorney Katelynn Atwood, who represents Bussino, was not returned on Wednesday.
The charge against Bussino was based on an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Maplewood Convenience store on South Main Street around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitehead said he went to the scene as the on-call detective for the city police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
A clerk at the store told Whitehead a man, wearing all black except his mask came into the store, went right to the counter and asked for cigarettes. She asked him for identification and got the cigarettes. When she turned to look at his identification, she saw he was brandishing a knife.
She said he demanded all the money in the register, but she told him it wouldn’t open. The man then walked through the gate to get behind the counter, pushed her aside and used a key from another register to open the cash drawer, the clerk told police.
According to the woman, the man grabbed the money from the drawer and ran out the door after which a co-worker chased him outside.
The clerk said the knife was similar to the throwing knives her son collects. She estimated the blade was about 3 inches long and the handle might have been black.
Whitehead said he watched video surveillance footage from the convenience store that supported the clerk’s version of events.
The store manager said he counted the drawers and about $365 was missing, not including the cigarettes.
The co-worker who chased the robber told police the robber ran to the Quality Inn, also on South Main Street.
Whitehead said in the affidavit that Bussino was a suspect in other robberies in Rutland City and Rutland County. As a result, police had information about a friend with whom they believed Bussino visited at the Quality Inn.
There was no response when police went to that room, Whitehead said, but Bussino and his friend where found in another room.
Police found black clothing and a face mask in the room, according to the affidavit.
During an interview on Monday, Bussino’s friend, with whom he was staying at the Quality Inn, told police that on Sunday, Bussino had been arguing with him in an attempt to get money. He said Bussino used illegal drugs and asked him if he could get any.
The affidavit said Bussino was interviewed at the police station on Monday. He allegedly began by telling police he was a drug addict who also suffered from mental health issues
Whitehead said Bussino told police what happened on Sunday, but didn’t mention going to the convenience store or the alleged robbery.
When shown a photo from the store surveillance, Bussino admitted he was seen in the video but said he didn’t remember committing a robbery, the affidavit said.
Whitehead said police found that the shoes worn by Bussino during the interview at the police station matched the shoes worn by the robber in the store surveillance video.
If convicted, Bussino would face a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum of 15 years in jail.
