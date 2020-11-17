A local man is being held in jail after police accused him of having a sexual relationship, during which he allegedly filmed a sexual act with a 14-year-old girl, during the past year.
Christopher C. Dodge, 31, pleaded not guilty in Windham County criminal court on Monday to one felony count each of sexual assault on a person younger than 16, sexual exploitation of a child, promoting a video recording of a child performing a sexual act and possession of heroin and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.
The alleged crimes took place in Rutland County and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case but a number of arraignments in Vermont are being done remotely as a way to reduce possible exposure to the novel coronavisur and COVID-19.
Dodge is being held in prison because he was on probation for a number of changes including burglary and grand larceny.
The charges against Dodge are based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe of the Rutland City Police Department.
Ashe said he was contacted by a Brandon Police officer on July 6 who told him the owners of a Brandon motel contacted police because they were concerned that a 14-year-old girl was staying with a 31-year-old man.
The motel owners said they questioned Dodge and the girl and learned they were not related. They said Dodge told them the girl’s mother had given permission for the girl to stay at the motel with Dodge but when the motel owners asked to speak with the mother themselves, a woman called them to say the girl had permission.
According to the affidavit, police later learned the woman who called was not the girl’s mother.
When the motel’s owners spoke with Ashe on July 6, they said they had seen the girl with alcohol and cigarettes. They said their suspicions grew when Dodge said the girl was his babysitter because they had only seen Dodge’s children at the motel on July 3.
The affidavit said Laurie Bland, an investigator with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, spoke with the girl and her mother on July 6 at the Child First Advocacy Center, or CFAC, in Rutland.
The girl said she knew Dodge because she had worked for him as a babysitter.
She said after Dodge’s home in Castleton burned in the spring, she began to stay with him at the Brandon motel.
In the affidavit, Ashe said the girl gave him permission to search her phone although he said after he left the room to get the form authorizing the search, the girl told Bland she had concerns. Ashe said he didn’t know the girl had raised concerns until after he searched the phone.
After searching the phone, police found a video of the girls involved in sexual activity with a man.
Ashe said the next time he talked to the girl, he told her now was the time to be honest. The girl said at least twice she expected Dodge would be going to jail.
The girl told police she and Dodge were the two people in the video and that it had been his idea to record the alleged incident.
Ashe said he applied for and was granted a warrant to search the phone on July 9 and later than day, Ashe found parts of conversations that suggested Dodge and the girl, who the affidavit said was beginning her freshman year at a Rutland County high school this year, had a aromatic relationship.
On Nov. 13, Ashe said in the affidavit, he and other officers spoke to Dodge in Castleton where he was standing outside of a vehicle that had broken down. Ashe said Dodge was arrested and during the arrest, police found he had 30 bags of suspected heroin in his pocket and a small amount of a white rocky substance suspected to be crack cocaine.
Ashe said when he interviewed Dodge at the Rutland police station, Dodge said he and the girl has been friends for a year. The affidavit said Dodge admitted it was wrong for the girl to be staying with him in Brandon and for the woman to have lied to the hotel’s owners and lied about being the girl’s mother but said that he hadn’t asked the woman to do it.
Dodge denied having a sexual relationship with the girl.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Dodge could be sentenced to more than 45 years in prison.
