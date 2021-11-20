A West Rutland man could face up to 40 years in jail if convicted on charges of sexually assaulting someone younger than 16 on two occasions in 2016.
Raymond E. Macjarrett, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of sexual assault on someone younger than 16.
He was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the now 18-year-old woman who told police he sexually assaulted her.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, who said he first interviewed the woman, who was 17 at the time, in August 2020 at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center. The interview was scheduled after the woman made allegations to a therapist that she had been sexually assaulted.
The woman said she knew Macjarrett before the alleged sexual assault.
According to the woman, there were differences based on religious beliefs between Macjarrett and others who knew him, which had made their relationship more complicated. She told investigators Macjarrett is an “unsettling person” and she feared he might become violent.
The woman alleged sexual contact on two occasions but said she was young and couldn’t provide dates or details. Those allegations were not the basis for the charges.
Gelder said he interviewed Macjarrett on Sept. 23, 2020, and Macjarrett denied any inappropriate behavior with the woman. However, because of the religious differences, Macjarrett said he is unable to contact her, the affidavit said.
Gelder said he was asked to conduct a second interview with the woman who had told a relative she had more alleged information she wanted to disclose. They talked again on Oct. 27, 2020, at the center.
The woman said Macjarrett had intercourse with her in a closet when she 13. She told investigators she felt “guilty and ashamed” and called it a “repressed memory.”
As she spoke with law enforcement, she said all she could do was spell a word to them, “raped,” the affidavit said.
The woman told Gelder and an investigator with the Vermont Department for Children and Families about another incident from when she was 13 when Macjarrett allegedly touched her inappropriately.
The affidavit said the woman could not provide details about how the alleged incident started or why it stopped.
The allegations made during the Oct. 27, 2020, interview were the basis of the two criminal charges.
Gelder said he interviewed the woman a third time in March, and she alleged that Macjarrett had “dragged her” into the closet.
She also told investigators that Macjarrett threatened her but the affidavit did not make it clear whether the alleged threats were made in an attempt to prevent the woman from telling anyone what allegedly happened.
The affidavit does not provide any information about whether police tried to interview Macjarrett after the second and third conversations with the woman.
Each of the charges against Macjarrett is punishable by up to 20 years in jail if he is convicted.
