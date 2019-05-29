A local man is being held on $10,000 bail after police said he threatened a woman with a knife, which, she said, forced her to run out of the apartment where she was staying, while she was taking a shower, without having a chance to get fully dressed, in order to escape the man.
Miguel E. Maisonet, 40, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty May 21, in Rutland criminal court, to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
In an affidavit, Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he and Officer Ambrosia Houle, were dispatched to a Crescent Street home around 5:50 p.m. May 20 for a report of a woman being assaulted by a man with whom she had a relationship.
Menjivar, who said he recognized Maisonet, from previous law-enforcement encounters, reported that he and Houle approached Maisonet when they got to the home.
Menjivar told police there had been nothing going on at the home. He refused to show police identification or give his name.
“(Maisonet) began to raise his voice, began using vulgar language, took a step forward towards myself and Officer Houle and clenched his fists,” Menjivar wrote in the affidavit.
Menjivar said when Maisonet tried to walk away, police took him into custody.
According to the affidavit, Menjivar went inside the apartment and spoke with the woman, who reported the assault.
The woman gave police a sworn written statement in which she said earlier that day, Maisonet “was drinking and was getting more and more violent and loud and aggressive.”
She said she was taking a shower when Maisonet allegedly hit her in the face three times, smashed her head against the wall, repeatedly grabbed her and threw her around.
The woman said she asked him to please leave her alone, and she would leave, but he kept calling her names like “fat, ugly (expletive.)”
She said he smacked her in the mouth again and kept playing with his knife, which she said had the effect of “making me feel like he was going to stab me.”
The woman told police Maisonet ran at her, and she ran out of the shower “so he didn’t hurt me.”
“My lip is swollen and cut, and I have red marks all over my arms and neck. This isn’t the first time this man has put his hands on me. He is an alcoholic and needs help really bad,” the woman’s statement said.
The neighbor who the woman said took her in when she ran out of Maisonet’s home told police that Maisonet came downstairs and banged on her door. She said it wasn’t the first time Maisonet threatened her.
The woman’s alleged injuries were photographed at the Rutland police station.
Menjivar said he asked Maisonet if he wanted to talk to police but Maisonet declined.
During Maisonet’s May 21 arraignment, Judge Thomas Zonay set bail at $10,000. He is not allowed to own, possess or use alcohol nor have contact with the woman he’s accused of abusing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Maisonet was lodged in the Rutland jail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator website.
If convicted of the charge against him, Maisonet could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
