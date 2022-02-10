A Dorr Drive man is facing a felony charge after police said he pointed a BB gun at a neighbor he complained was too noisy in December.
Louis A. Burke, 60, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on January 31 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening.
Burke was released without bail but ordered not to have weapons or facsimiles of weapons and not to have contact with his neighbor.
The charges against Burke are based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said she was dispatched to a Dorr Drive home around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 27.
At the home, Klementowski said she spoke to Nicholas Colomb, 29, who was waiting outside. She said Colomb told her that a neighbor had banged on his window earlier that night. He said he wasn’t sure of the neighbor’s name but police later identified him as Burke.
Colomb said he opened his curtain and saw the neighbor pointing what he believed was a pistol at him. He said the neighbor threatened to shoot him.
According to Colomb, the neighbor had a pair of handcuffs and threatened to “cuff” him.
Klementowski said she asked Colomb if he feared for his life during the incident. She said he told her he had.
The affidavit said Colomb pointed out the apartment where his neighbor lived.
Klementowski said she saw one set of footprints outside Colomb’s window.
According to the affidavit, Klementowski spoke to a juvenile neighbor who Colomb had said was outside using a swing set during the alleged incident.
The girl told police a man she called Lou had come to the window of a man she called Nick. She said Lou had a pistol in his hand. She said Lou threatened to shoot Nick.
The girl said she was “shocked and a little bit scared” by the incident.
Klementowski said she then went to Burke’s home and knocked on the door. She said when he opened the door, he immediately said, “It was a BB gun. I’m just trying to scare the (expletive) out of him because he pounds on my (expletive) walls 24/7.”
She noted that Burke matched the description she got from Colomb of the man who was allegedly outside his window.
Burke allegedly told police he was trying to scare Colomb because he wanted to “get Colomb to stop pounding on the walls at 4:30 in the morning.” Burke said he had gone to the housing trust and “tried everything.”
Klementowski said when police asked Burke to tell them what happened, he said he showed Colomb the BB gun and handcuffs.
“Burke stated he never said anything to Colomb, saying he just walked away after and let Colomb put the pieces together,” Klementowski wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Burke told police he owns guns but “used his BB gun to scare Colomb because Colomb drives around in his vehicle with no window in it.”
While Burke had not let police come into his apartment to interview him, he allowed an officer to come in to get the BB gun, Klementowski said. She noted the BB gun looked like a real gun and did not have an orange tip like many BB guns or toy guns.
Colomb was shown a photo of the BB gun and said it looked like the gun he said Burke had pointed at him.
Burke was cited to appear in court.
“Prior to (Klementowski) leaving, Burke was making comments about me needing to deal with Colomb about the noise. I told Burke he needed to call us and not take matters into his own hands,” Klementowski said in the affidavit.
However, Klementowski said when she told Colomb that Burke had been cited, she mentioned Burke’s concerns. She said Colomb said he does not bang on the walls and said the noise is made by his children.
The assault charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail if Burke is convicted and the threatening charge is punishable by up to a year in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.