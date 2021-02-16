A local man is facing five years in jail after police said he used a woman’s debit card without her permission in November to take almost $1,225.
Richard H. Doner, 45, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 8 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of identity theft, one misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card for more than $50 and one misdemeanor count of giving false information to police in order to try to implicate another person in a crime.
Doner was released without bail, but was ordered not to have contact with the woman who reported the alleged crimes to police, and to have a drug and alcohol abuse screening.
The charges against Doner are based on an affidavit written by Officer Richard Caravaggio, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he met with a 41-year-old Middlebury woman and Doner at the Rutland City police station on Nov. 27 around 1:50 p.m.
Caravaggio said they told him that on Nov. 25, they had gone to a convenience store to get some snacks and drinks. The woman gave Doner her debit card to make the purchase while she waited in the car.
She said she realized the next day she hadn’t gotten her card back and called Doner to make arrangements to have it returned. However, Doner asked her if he could use the card to withdraw $20 for pizza. She told Caravaggio that she gave Doner her PIN.
Caravaggio said in his affidavit that both Doner and the woman told him their agreement was for Doner to withdraw $20 only.
But the woman said she checked her account the next day and found more than $1,000 had been withdrawn. She said there were several withdrawals she hadn’t made, but the bank would not return her money because the transactions were made using the PIN.
Doner said he had been at a friend’s home the night before. He said his jacket, which had the debit card in his pocket along with a sticky note on which the PIN was written, was stolen by a woman.
Caravaggio said Doner told him he didn’t know the woman’s last name, but Caravaggio said he believed it was a woman he knew from past law enforcement encounters.
The affidavit said police got the records from the transactions on Nov. 30. Caravaggio said there were five from Walmart, three from an ATM at Citizens Back on Merchants Row in Rutland and one from an ATM at Stewarts Shop on Grove Street.
Caravaggio said he got photos from Stewarts and Merchants Bank in early December. He later got video from those locations, the affidavit said.
Caravaggio asked Doner to come back to the Rutland City police station because he had other questions. He said Doner agreed although the affidavit did not make the date of that interview clear.
According to the affidavit, Doner continued to maintain that the woman he accused of taking his jacket had used the debit card until Caravaggio confronted him with the video and photos from Stewarts and Merchants Bank.
“He said, ‘I know.’ He then said that he had been trying to come clean to (the woman) about his part,” Caravaggio wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Doner admitted to making withdrawals without the woman’s permission, but he allegedly told Caravaggio he was smoking crack that night. He said he smoked at the woman’s house he accused of taking his jacket.
Doner told police that the woman would use the money he had withdrawn from ATM’s to buy more crack.
Caravaggio said Doner still maintained the woman had taken his jacket.
Doner could be sentenced up to three years if he is found guilty of identity theft. The other two charges carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail each.
