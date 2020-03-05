A local man is expected to face at least eight years in jail after pleading guilty in federal court on Wednesday to a felony count of possession of child pornography.
David Hughes, 38, of Rutland, was arraigned in federal court in January 2019, on two felony counts of coercing a minor to perform a sexual act in order to make a video or take photographs and one felony count of possession of child pornography.
On Wednesday, Hughes agreed to plead guilty to the count of child pornography. According to a plea agreement filed in the case, Hughes and the government have agreed to a sentence of 96 months with a minimum term of five years of supervision after his release.
The conviction will also require Hughes to register as a sex offender with Vermont and the federal government.
Hughes was also arraigned in Rutland criminal court in December 2018 on one felony count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13 and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Law-enforcement officers arrested Hughes after getting a report from a local mother.
She had become suspicious of Hughes and told him she didn't want him around the younger members of her family. She said she was going to put Hughes' stuff outside for him to pick up but in November 2018, she found three videotapes.
The mother said she believed two of the videotapes had footage of two of her sons when they were 10 to 11 years old and the third showed her niece at a time when the girl was 3.
Police said Hughes exposed himself on the tapes.
The mother told police Hughes was a neighbor she “took under her wing” after his mother died. She said Hughes used to play with two of her sons although he was 32 at the time.
Police said the videotapes seemed to show Hughes encouraging the three children to take off their clothing. One videotape showed Hughes removing the girl's clothing and touching her.
According to police, Hughes admitted early in the investigation to recording the videotapes.
The videotapes allowed federal investigators to get involved, according to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Caitlin Moynihan, who said that because the videotapes were manufactured in Vermont and ended up in Vermont, they traveled in interstate and foreign commerce.
As part of the agreement reached on Wednesday, Hughes must plead guilty to the Rutland County charges before his sentencing in federal court which is scheduled for July 2.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson said she had discussed the plea agreement on Wednesday with Rutland County States' Attorney Rose Kennedy.
Kennedy said Hughes had been expected to change his plea on March 9 but the local agreement is still being worked out.
Any sentence from the state is expected to be served at the same time as the federal prison sentence.
According to the local affidavit, Hughes cried during the interview with Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, and denied having ever been inappropriately touched when he was a child.
“I don't understand. I hate people that harm children like that. How could I be one person and then another,” Hughes said.
Hughes asked Ashe to help him, the affidavit said.
While there is an agreement in place about sentencing Hughes, it will not be enacted until the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. Hughes will remain in federal custody until his sentencing.
