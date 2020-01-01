A local man is being held without bail after being charged twice in a little more than a month with felony counts of domestic assault, against two different women, one of them the woman into whose custody the judge released him in November.
David M. Hodges, 41, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief resulting in damage less than $250.
On Nov. 25, in Rutland criminal court, Hodges pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, a felony count of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Hodges was held without bail on Nov. 25 but after a hearing in December, Judge David Fenster released Hodges into the custody of a Castleton woman.
Hodges had pleaded no contest in 2017 to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault against the Castleton woman.
Police said the victim of the new charges for which Hodges was arraigned on Tuesday was the Castleton woman. Fenster said Hodges had made the situation even more difficult because the Castleton woman had promised to be sure that Hodges followed court orders as Hodge’s custodian and Hodges allegedly assaulted her as she was attempting to meet that obligation.
Those charges are based on an affidavit written by Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello, who said he was sent to a Drake Road home on Monday.
Mantello said he met with the Castleton woman and Hodges at the home. The woman said Hodges had attempted to leave on Sunday so she called 911 to say she was responsible for Hodges and he was attempting to violate a curfew that had been set in December.
According to the woman, Hodges picked her up and threw her from one room to another when he realized she was on the phone and then choked her. She said the assault only stopped when a 5-year-old child in the house screamed.
Mantello said in the affidavit that the woman said everyone went to bed for the night after the alleged incident on Sunday but on Monday morning, Hodges kicked a door, breaking the window panes in the door.
Mantello said he spoke with Hodges in his police cruiser to hear his side of the story.
Hodges told police he didn’t hit or choke the Castleton woman.
“He stated that she was setting him up because she wanted to control him. He stated that she did have an argument and she was the one that was shoving him,” Mantello said in the affidavit.
Hodges also denied leaving the home on Sunday.
The November charges were based on allegations, based on an investigation by Rutland City Police Department Officer Jimmy Plakas, that Hodges assaulted a woman in her Elm Street home Nov. 22.
The woman said she had once been in a relationship with Hodges but it ended during the summer.
She said she had come home on Nov. 22 to find Hodges in her home without permission.
She told police there was an argument and Hodges took her phone, pushed her down some stairs and pushed her head into a column on her porch, causing her nose to bleed.
During the arraignment on Tuesday, attorney Katelynn Atwood, who represents Hodges, asked Fenster to release her client to the custody of a friend in Rutland. Fenster was asked to release Hodges until a hearing could be scheduled to determine whether Hodges could be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the charges.
Atwood said Hodges was proposing a new custodian with the understanding he could not stay with the Castleton woman any longer.
Ray Sun, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said “conditions are clearly not appropriate anymore.”
Sun said the Castleton woman had proven worthy of the trust placed in her by the court but Hodges had not.
Atwood pointed out the affidavit had only made allegations against Hodges which were not proven. She asked Fenster to note that Hodges had been cited on Monday and came to court on Tuesday.
Fenster noted that Hodges was facing a second accusation of committing a crime of violence while the charges accusing him of another violent act was pending.
“It’s alleged, among other things that not only did he engage in this act of violence, he engaged in this act of violence against the person who was performing the role of custodian and in response to her acting in her role as custodian,” he said.
If convicted of the charges for which he was arraigned on Tuesday, Hodges could be sentenced to more than 20 years in jail. Convictions for the charges filed in November could also lead to a sentence of 20 years.
