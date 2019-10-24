A local man who has a history of drug charges wants the evidence dismissed against him in a pending felony case, but the Wednesday hearing on the request was delayed because he wants to testify himself.
Louis K. Margiotti, 57, of Rutland, is facing three felony charges in the U.S. District Court of Vermont of distributing heroin containing fentanyl.
Through his attorney, Jason Sawyer, Margiotti has asked Judge Geoffrey Crawford to suppress all evidence police obtained through seizing and searching his cellphone in January.
A hearing took place in the U.S. District Court of Vermont’s Rutland courtroom, but after about 2½ hours, primarily spent questioning a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force, Sawyer told Crawford his client wanted to give testimony.
Because it was almost 4:30 p.m., when the court closes for the day, the decision was made to continue the hearing until a later date. The next hearing wasn’t scheduled, but Crawford said he would like to finish the hearing in the next few weeks.
In his motion asking for suppression of evidence, Sawyer said the only personal possession Margiotti had with him when police interviewed him on Jan. 17 was his cellphone.
“At times, a piece of property can become so intertwined with an individual that to seize the property is to seize the person,” Sawyer wrote.
As an example, Sawyer described a case in which a suspect’s luggage was seized. While the suspect was free, “his freedom to continue his travels was in reality tethered to his luggage,” Sawyer said.
According to Sawyer, Margiotti was interviewed while in police custody without being read his rights.
Also, Sawyer said his client told him that his phone was turned off at the time police seized it. However, police interviewed Margiotti’s son, Kilby Merriam, based on his calls to Margiotti’s phone, which Sawyer said was evidence that law-enforcement officers turned the phone back on.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella, in a motion opposing Sawyer’s request wrote “the government disagrees.”
“First, (Margiotti) consented to a search of his person which resulted in law enforcement seizing his cellphone. The evidence to seize the phone at that time far exceeded probable cause because (Margiotti) had recently used a cellphone to conduct multiple drug deals,” Perella wrote.
Perella wrote in his motion that during the questioning Margiotti was not under arrest, and he was free to leave.
The Vermont Drug Task Force member who testified Wednesday added that Margiotti was interviewed in a room that was not locked, and he was told the door does not even have a lock.
Sawyer raised issues about Margiotti’s probation officer and two police officers being present and that Margiotti was approached at the Rutland County office of probation and parole but then taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police for the interview.
In his motion, Sawyer said without his phone, Margiotti couldn’t call his attorney or look up his rights.
Perella said in his response that police would have found and seized Margiotti’s phone at some point during their investigation because they had reason to believe he had used it arrange the sale of drugs. Margiotti not only has local pending charges but a conviction for gun charges in federal court from 1995.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
Seriously??? As many times as Mr. Margiotti has been in trouble, he certainly doesn't need to "look up" his rights. He knows them all and can now play this game, along with his lawyer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.