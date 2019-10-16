A local man is expected to serve four years in prison after he admitted on Monday to using a flare gun to rob Mac’s Convenience Store in March.
Richard S. King, 40, of Rutland, was arraigned April 1 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of assault and robbery with a weapon.
Because of King’s criminal history, he was at risk of a sentence of life in prison. King was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement under which a defendant can be sentenced to up to life in prison.
King pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Monday as part of a plea agreement. He wasn’t sentenced, but there is an agreement between the state, represented by Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, and attorney Joshua Stern, who represented King, that King will be sentenced to four to 10 years in prison.
King is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21.
King admitted on Monday that he robbed Mac’s on South Street on March 29.
At the time, a Mac’s employee told police the robber came into the store wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black bandanna over his face. The employee said she activated an alarm because “she had a feeling that something was about to happen.”
She said the man handed her a note telling her to give him money and lottery tickets. She said he told her he had a gun but said she didn’t see it.
Police were able to locate King after the employee said she recognized his voice and gray sweatshirt because he delivered beer to the store. Police got King’s information from the beer distribution company.
When police spoke to King at his home, he initially denied robbing the store but eventually admitted he had taken money from Mac’s, brought it to a local bar, bought cocaine and used it.
King told police he had been concealing a flare gun during the robbery which he said he took out only briefly and never pointed at the employee. He told police where to find the flare gun in a filing cabinet at his home.
On Monday, Sullivan said he hadn’t expected King to be sentenced during the change-of-plea hearing because he wanted the woman who’d been working at the store at the time to have a chance to attend the sentencing hearing and address the court if she wanted. Sullivan said he didn’t know if she planned to give a victim impact statement.
While Sullivan said the victims’ rights advocate who works in his office had been in touch with her, he said he was not aware of any response to indicate whether or not she supported the proposed resolution.
He added that he understood Judge David Fenster, who presided over the hearing on Monday, may want a presentencing report from the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Neither Sullivan nor Stern requested a presentence investigation, and Fenster agreed he wouldn’t ask for one.
However, he said he would expect to hear some kind of input from the victim and told Sullivan and Stern that any arguments they had in support of the agreement could be presented at the sentencing hearing.
King did not address the court but the defendant usually does not make a statement until the sentencing hearing.
The four felony convictions which allowed King to be charged as a habitual offender were from Rutland County and included escaping from custody in 2013, cocaine sale in 2008, assault and robbery with a weapon in 2004 and possession of stolen property in 1998.
Stern said the agreement with the state did not call for King to admit to the habitual offender element from the original charge.
