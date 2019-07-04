A Castleton man with no criminal record was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine Wednesday after being arrested with 100 pounds of marijuana in February 2017.
Theodore T. Gray, 32, was ordered on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to spend six months on home confinement.
In January, Gray pleaded guilty to a felony charge of marijuana trafficking and a felony count of possessing more than a pound of marijuana.
The charge of marijuana trafficking carries a penalty of up to 30 years in jail and a fine of up to $1 million.
Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked for a sentence of two to 10 years and a $10,000 fine.
Sullivan submitted a memo in support of the sentencing request that acknowledged marijuana laws had changed in Vermont. He pointed out that while possession of small amounts of marijuana is no longer a crime, trafficking and possession in the quantity seized from Gray is still a crime.
“That said, (Gray) does not present as someone whose crimes are motivated by addiction; instead his crimes appear to be motivated by a desire to achieve illegal profits. Because these were profit-driven crimes, the state asserts that the need for rehabilitation is lessened. If the ‘cost’ to (Gray’s) liberty is sufficient, the rational basis to pursue illegal profit ‘gain’ will dissipate. There is no cycle of addiction to break,” Sullivan wrote.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represented Gray, asked for deferred sentences on both charges.
Judge Thomas Zonay said the argument for a deferred sentence was based on the argument that Gray’s time selling marijuana was an “aberrant” period in his life that “should not forever be impediments to him.”
Zonay said he believed a jail sentence, for the purpose of deterrence and punishment, was necessary. However, he deferred the sentence on the trafficking charge for three years. If Gray has no further criminal charges for three years, the trafficking charge would be expunged from his record.
“The court concludes and recognizes that the impact, going forward, could be very different on someone with the trafficking charge for the rest of their life as opposed to having the sale charge. Both are felonies, both will have a lasting impact on (Gray) unless and until the Legislature were to decide that an expungement would be potentially available,” Zonay said.
Zonay pointed out the possession charge, for which Gray was sentenced to serve two to five years with all of the time suspended except the six months on home confinement, will not be expunged.
A pre-sentence report conducted by the Vermont Department of Corrections found that Gray qualified for a home confinement sentence and concluded Gray could be supervised in the community.
Zonay said there was no indication that Gray had violated court-ordered conditions of release established in 2017. “The court has received a number of letters in support of (Gray.) They’ve described him in a number of positive ways including as a helpful member of the community, polite, intelligent, hard-working and ambitious, someone who is valued in the community and has much to offer,” Zonay said.
Gray also accepted responsibility for the crimes, Zonay added.
“He is genuinely remorseful,” Zonay said.
Gray was arrested in February 2017 by members of the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force after a confidential informant told police the informant would buy a pound of marijuana from Gray. The informant reported seeing up to 10 pounds of marijuana at Gray’s home in the past.
After the informant participated in a controlled buy, police obtained a search warrant and found 100 pounds of marijuana and about $113,000 in cash.
At the time, the estimated street value of that much marijuana was about $500,000.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.