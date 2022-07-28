A man who is known locally as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter was sentenced Wednesday to serve at least eight years in jail after being convicted of four felonies in September for attacking a “good Samaritan” in July 2021 because she was attempting to intervene in his assault on a woman he knew.
The woman, who was a neighbor, suffered a broken nose, a collapsed lung and a laceration to her head that needed 10 stitches to treat.
Walter M. Taylor III, 29, of Rutland, was convicted by a jury in Rutland criminal court of four felony charges, aggravated assault, domestic assault, obstruction of justice and assault and robbery.
On Monday, Judge David Fenster sentenced Taylor to serve six to 15 years for the aggravated assault and two to five years on the charge of obstruction of justice. For the domestic assault charge, the sentence was zero years to five years. All of those sentence were consecutive and will be served one after another. For the assault and robbery, five to 10 years but that sentence will be served at the same time as the others and will not increase the overall length of the sentence.
Taylor was arraigned based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police got a call from a 43-year-old woman reporting a potential domestic assault on July 16, 2021, around 11:40 p.m.
When police got to the area, they found the caller on the ground, bleeding and unconscious.
Ashe said the woman was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of “significant injuries” and was admitted in critical condition.
Ashe said he spoke to a 30-year-old woman who brought Taylor to RRMC. He said she initially told him Taylor hadn’t assaulted anyone, but after he noted police were aware of surveillance cameras in the area, the woman said he is an alcoholic and would assault her if she talked to police.
The woman said she and Taylor had argued earlier that night, and he hit her. She said the other woman confronted Taylor and told him she was calling the police.
That woman told Ashe that after she told him to stop hurting the younger woman, he ran toward her and began to punch her. She said he told her he knew she lived nearby and threatened to kill her.
She said the first woman approached them and told Taylor to leave her alone and “instead take it out on (me).”
The woman also told police that after she fell to the ground, Taylor began to kick her.
She told Ashe that she used her phone to record Taylor allegedly assaulting the other woman and he took her phone, which she believed was to take the video away from her.
Taylor spoke for more than 30 minutes on Thursday. He insisted he was not a violent person, and said he wouldn’t have assaulted either woman if he hadn’t been drinking. He added that he was not blaming the alcohol.
Taylor said he was disgusted by photos shown at his trial of the injuries to the woman who had called police.
Fenster noted that Taylor had explained while talking to the court that he had life goals and the sentence would delay them but said Taylor’s words and actions left him little choice.
“You heard the testimony. You saw the pictures. Even you are beginning to understand the full nature of what you did to someone who simply came out there to help (the younger woman,) said they would call police,” he said.
Fenster said the sentence had to include deterrence.
“No one else can ever do what you did to a good Samaritan who steps in, intervening, in an act of domestic violence. No one,” he said.
The judge also spoke of Taylor’s comments about the use of alcohol and actions he claimed were taken by the younger woman, with whom he had been in a relationship. Fenster said that while Taylor repeated several times he was not blaming alcohol, he said Taylor telling the court he never would have been so violent without drinking and describing his history with the woman indicated he was not taking full responsibility for the violent actions on July 16, 2021.
Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney in Rutland and Windsor counties, who prosecuted the case, read a letter from the woman who Fenster called a “good Samaritan.” She was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.
“Over the course of the last year, since I was brutally assaulted and nearly killed by Mr. Taylor, I have lived in constant fear for my life and safety and for the safety of those I love. I truly believe Mr. Taylor meant it when he said he was going to kill me. The horrific memories from that night of my assault are forever burned into my brain. I remember being on my knees, trying to cry for help, as blood poured from my nose and head,” she wrote.
The woman said she had since quit a job she loved and moved from the area because of the “physical, mental and emotional toll” of the assault.
She said she has had numerous visits to the hospital for procedures and tests and sees a therapist because of the post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I have suffered long and hard. and I’m in desperate need of a greater sense of security. I cannot bear the thought of Mr. Taylor potentially being released from prison,” she wrote.
