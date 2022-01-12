A Rutland man will serve a probationary sentence after admitting in August to abusing his grandmother in 2018 and agreeing to make payments for an automated teller machine he damaged by punching it in 2019.
Andrew M. McKinnell, 28, was arraigned in March 2018 in Rutland criminal court on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult, domestic assault, giving false information to police and making threats.
Police said he had threatened and abused his disabled 86-year-old grandmother in an incident recorded by video surveillance equipment in the home of Michael McKinnell, Andrew’s father.
In June 2019, Andrew McKinnell was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
In that case, police said McKinnell punched an ATM at the Heritage Family Credit Union on West Street in Rutland causing $1,700 in damage.
McKinnell was sentenced to six to 18 months on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court for the charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and unlawful mischief. All of the jail time was suspended and he was placed on probation. The remaining charges are dismissed.
Michael McKinnell told the court his mother, Elanor McKinnell, believed she couldn’t see her grandson, Andrew, while the case was still open.
According to her obituary, Elanor McKinnell died in May.
Michael McKinnell said he was glad that his son was not going to be sentenced to jail because “that wouldn’t help him out.” He said he didn’t want “anything worse happening” to Andrew.
“He’s doing good now and that’s a good thing. … He can get a hold of me anytime he wants if he needs something. Elanor didn’t stop thinking about him and caring about him,” he said.
There were no representatives from the bank in court Tuesday.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy told Judge David Fenster the video of McKinnell abusing his grandmother was “pretty shocking and horrible.”
“I had troopers who had been on the job for 20 years really shook by what they saw and, so from the state’s perspective that type of behavior, I think, warranted jail. This was a person who was really at Mr. (Andrew) McKinnell’s mercy for basic needs, and while the state appreciates that can be a very frustrating position, especially for a younger person, there was an opportunity to walk away and take a breath rather than throw his grandmother to the ground,” she said.
In an affidavit, police said the footage showed the incident starting with Elanor McKinnell yelling for help after her lift-assisted chair got stuck. Andrew McKinnell responded by yelling at her, threatening to hit her and throwing her walker to the ground.
The video also showed Andrew McKinnell pushing her wheelchair to the ground, throwing her walker across the room and threatening to kill her if she made him late for work. Andrew McKinnell violently pushed Elanor McKinnell’s wheelchair forward and backward, causing her to fall forward on the ground, police said.
Kennedy said she had concerns that McKinnell seemed to show no remorse as the case was pending, but she said Michael McKinnell had spoken to her and told her he thought “some maturity had happened and some remorse.”
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents McKinnell, said there had been a “lot of conversations” about how to resolve the case.
“I think the biggest punishment Andrew could receive here he has received which is, this case was arraigned, no contact conditions were put in place, and he never saw his grandmother again who had a fundamental role in raising him. That’s something he can’t get back or change, no matter how this case is resolved or disposed of,” he said.
Davis acknowledged the video captured behavior that he called “terrible” and added that McKinnell knew that it was wrong.
Asked if he had anything he wanted to say in court on Tuesday, Andrew McKinnell declined.
