A New York man who fired a gun in the Hide-A-Way Tavern in April 2018 was sentenced on Monday in federal court to serve seven years in prison.
Jamal Hall, 41, of Troy, New York, pleaded guilty in April to a federal charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted of multiple charges that were punishable by more than a year in prison, including four drug charges and one charge of forgery.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Hall in June 2018.
According to sentencing memos, the charges were filed after a fight at the Hide-A-Way Tavern in Rutland. A man allegedly tried to hit Hall, who responded by taking out a .40 caliber FNH handgun and firing a shot into the floor of the bar.
Hall fled and threw the gun away. The gun was found the next day, still loaded, in a trash can and taken as evidence by the Rutland City Police Department.
On Aug. 2, 2018, Hall led Vermont State Police on a high-speed chase, which ended when he crashed into another vehicle in Rutland and attempted to flee on foot before being captured.
In Hall’s sentencing memorandum, David McColgin, assistant federal public defender, said the description of the incident at the Hide-A-Way supported “Hall’s consistent claim that his intention — clouded and reckless, to be sure — was only to fire a warning shot into the ground.”
“To be clear, this in no way diminishes the recklessness of having a firearm at a bar. Nor does it diminish the extreme recklessness of discharging that firearm in a bar after having consumed alcohol and Ecstasy. Rather, it documents the fact that Mr. Hall’s intent — clouded and misguided as it was — was only to fire a warning shot and not to harm anyone,” McColgin wrote.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Gilman acknowledged in the state’s sentencing memorandum that Hall had a difficult life, including criminal convictions that started when he was 17.
“Both (Hall’s) parents abused drugs, and his father, who was in and out of jail, was physically abusive. This troubled past demonstrates that (Hall’s) criminal history category (for sentencing) is appropriate; but also that there are mitigating factors, which may have led (Hall) astray. (Hall) will be approximately 50 years old when he is released, having spent a significant portion of his life in prison. It is the government’s hope that, by that time, (Hall) will be ready to live on the right side of the law,” Gilman wrote.
McColgin wrote that Hall may have been affected by his mother’s use of alcohol while she was pregnant.
“Mr. Hall’s life has been blighted by substance abuse even before he was born and his childhood and formative years provided little opportunity to escape the drug use, abuse, neglect, poverty, violence and instability that he experienced,” McColgin said.
Both attorneys recommended the court accept the 84-month sentence that was proposed.
Hall is still facing state charges in Rutland County criminal court for the car chase. His pending misdemeanor charges are reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. He faces one felony charge each of aggravated assault with a weapon, auto theft and eluding police. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 31 years in prison.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy declined to comment Tuesday on the next steps in the local case against Hall.
The sentencing document filed in Hall’s federal case said the seven-year sentence will run at the same time as whatever sentence, if any, that results from the local charges.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.