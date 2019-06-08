A Rutland man was sentenced to serve two years in prison last month after pleading guilty to two felony charges related to touching two women while they were sleeping at the hostel at the Yellow Deli in 2017.
Garrison Matz, 24, of Rutland, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and one felony count of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct.
Matz was arraigned in August 2017 as well on a felony count of burglary into an occupied home, but that charge was dismissed by the state as part of the plea agreement reached May 17.
Matz was sentenced the same day to serve one to four years on each of the charges related to lewd and lascivious conduct.
In an email, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Matz “acted as if he was entitled to these women’s bodies regardless of their wishes.”
“Such actions are repugnant and criminal. Sexual contact with another without their consent is a crime. When it comes to any sexual contact, only an emphatic ‘yes’ means ‘yes.’ For the better part of the next decade, Mr. Matz will be in the custody of the Department of Corrections because he chose not to abide by Vermont’s laws,” Sullivan said.
Charges against Matz were based on a report from the Rutland City Police Department, which was contacted around 3 a.m. Aug. 8, 2017.
Police were told by a Yellow Deli employee that he believed Matz followed a group of female hikers back from a bar to the hostel. Matz asked about staying there, the employee said, but when the employee left to speak to a manager and returned, Matz was gone.
One of the women staying at the hostel said she woke up when Matz groped her. She said she pushed him off and he fled as another woman came to her aid.
Also, a second woman awoke to Matz touching her, but when she turned over, he had turned his attention to the first woman.
The women shouted for someone to call police, and Matz fled the building, pushing his way past the employee he had spoken with earlier. The employee told police Matz must have snuck into the hostel.
Matz was found nearby at the train station, police said.
Neither of the women knew Matz. They were in Rutland because they were at a rest point in a long-distance hike.
In preparation for the sentencing hearing, both women spoke with the Rutland County Victim’s Advocates about how they were affected by the incident.
Both women said Matz’s actions violated their right to sexual autonomy and their feeling of safety. One of the women talked about how she felt as if she had a much harder time trusting people and trusting her surroundings.
If Matz had been convicted of the three charges for which he was arraigned, he could have been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison. Each lewd and lascivious count was punishable by up to five years in jail.
In September, Matz was sentenced to serve two to five years after pleading guilty to a felony count of selling heroin.
The new sentence would not extend the minimum amount Matz will need to spend in prison but will add three years to the maximum sentence and keep him under supervision for an additional three years.
