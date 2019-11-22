Almost a year after being sentenced for his part in the armed robbery of a Rutland convenience store in January 2017, a Rutland man pleaded guilty to violating his parole because of that action and was ordered to spend two months on work crew.
In April 2018, Matthew Hayward, 40, was convicted after a two-day trial in Rutland criminal court of a felony charge of being an accessory to armed robbery.
Hayward was convicted of being the driver while Mandy M. Conte, 35, of Rutland, entered the Mac’s Convenience Store on Main Street in Rutland on Jan. 30, 2017, and wielded a box-cutter while asking for money.
Hayward was sentenced in December 2018 to serve six months under home confinement.
Conte pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court in July 2018 to a felony charges of assault and robbery, attempted assault and robbery with a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of violating her conditions of release.
Conte was sentenced in February to serve two back-to-back sentences of 2 to 7½ years on the felony charges.
Hayward was back in court Thursday to be sentenced for violating his probation on a charge of embezzlement.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represented Hayward, speculated the reason it took so long to settle a violation of parole case was that the Rutland County court was “overburdened, understaffed and underpaid.”
“It takes too long to get a case into this court,” he said.
During the hearing, a probation officer said Hayward had been doing well under supervision.
Judge David Fenster said he didn’t see any reason for Hayward to undergo further confinement when he had been in the community since his December 2018 sentencing and doing well.
But Fenster said he believed some strong penalty was needed because of the serious nature of the violation, which involved assisting in the commission of an armed robbery.
Fenster ordered Hayward to serve 60 days on the work crew but told him he didn’t expect to see Hayward in criminal court again. Hayward agreed.
Rutland County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan told Fenster that as part of the plea agreement, the state would dismiss a charge of violation of conditions of release from March 2017.
When Hayward was sentenced in December 2018, Hart told Judge Thomas Zonay that he and Hayward, who had both served as active-combat members of the U.S. Marine Corps, shared a special bond.
Hart said he would do his best to look out for Hayward, who was recovering from drug addiction, as Hayward got his life back together.
