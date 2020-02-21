A Poultney man was sentenced Thursday to serve a year in jail for a Nov. 19, 2016, burglary during which a gun was stolen that was later used to accidentally kill another man about a month later.
Andrew McCrea, 25, was sentenced in Rutland criminal court on Thursday on a felony count of burglary into an occupied home.
Judge David Fenster sentenced McCrea to serve five to 15 years in prison, but all of that time was suspended except for the one year that McCrea was ordered to begin serving as soon as Thursday’s sentencing hearing ended.
Fenster said he wanted to be clear that his sentence for McCrea did not involve the death of Daniel Hein, 19, of Poultney.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents McCrea, asked if McCrea could be given a later date to report to prison but Fenster declined.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy had asked for a sentence of eight to 17 years.
Lanthier requested a sentence of six months on home confinement.
The charges against McCrea were based on a Vermont State Police investigation that began because of Hein’s death, according to an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney.
Hein was accidentally shot to death on Dec. 20, 2016, by William E. Bailey, 22, of Granville, New York. The gun was provided by Jonathan Testa, 24, of Poultney.
Hein, Bailey and Testa were in Bailey’s car with another friend, Dylan Czarnecki. Testa handed Bailey a .40 caliber Taurus PT-140 which he said was not loaded. Hein, who was in the backseat, “challenged” Bailey to point the gun at him and pull the trigger to prove there were no bullets in the gun.
But there was a bullet in the gun, which struck Hein in the forehead and killed him.
“After the shot, Bailey immediately dropped the firearm and yelled, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do?’” a police affidavit filed in the case said.
As police investigated the case, they determined that the gun had been stolen from the Fair Haven apartment of Ryan Lowell on Nov. 19, 2016, by McCrea, Testa and Hein.
Lowell told police he was attacked by a man who broke into his apartment. He said the man’s face was covered but while he struggled with the man, enough of his face was exposed that Lowell could identify him as McCrea.
He told police after the burglary the men took his gun and a safe that had ammunition for the gun, marijuana and about $4,300 in cash.
Lowell was not in court Thursday but provided a statement to Shea McGee, the victim advocate for Rutland County. The statement said Lowell had considered McCrea a friend but noted the last thing McCrea had said to him on Nov. 19, 2016, was that he would kill Lowell if Lowell reported the break-in to police.
“Since that night, I have never felt comfortable falling asleep and knowing my guard was down. This has caused me personal stress, as I have been barely able to sleep knowing he was still free to walk the streets,” Lowell wrote.
Lowell apologized in the letter for not being at the sentencing hearing in person but said it was a struggle even to write the letter.
“I can remember many things from that night but what I remember the most is the fact when you were strangling me with your arms around my neck, those could have been my last moment on this Earth after already receiving multiple blows to the arms, body and head from what I was told was a headless hammer. To me, it didn’t feel like the wooden part. And if you could have, John Testa and yourself would have finished the job by killing me,” Lowell wrote.
About 20 people were in the courtroom Thursday, family and friends of McCrea’s who were cited by Lanthier and Fenster as evidence that McCrea had strong social support.
Given a chance to address the court before sentencing, McCrea tearfully asked for leniency.
“I know how this day may be my last among my family for quite some time. The incident has forced me to grow up and mature. … I implore you to consider giving me a chance to prove to my friends, family, community and Mr. Lowell that I am not a lost cause, and I would ask a chance to prove that I am a fully functioning member of society,” he said.
Fenster said before he announced the sentence that it was a very difficult case because of the severity of the crime but the evidence showed that McCrea had changed his life since the night of the burglary.
