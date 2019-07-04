A Rochester man who pleaded guilty in March to being under the influence of drugs during the October 2017 crash that killed his mother will spend at least one year in prison.
Joseph L. Mailhiot, 42, was arraigned Oct. 6, 2017, in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of grossly negligent driving resulting in a death and one felony count of driving under the influence of drugs with death resulting.
Under a plea agreement, the state dismissed the grossly negligent driving charge.
In 2017, Mailhiot admitted he had taken a variety of legal and illegal drugs, including 5 milligrams of oxycodone, a “matchhead” of heroin and unspecified amounts of marijuana, Robitussin, Aleve and penicillin, before the crash that killed his mother, Detra Coltey Mailhiot.
Joseph Mailhiot also told police he was suffering from mononucleosis and strep throat and had not slept in three days.
Killington Police said Mailhiot was driving his mother home to Rochester from Rutland when he went off Route 100 near the Green Mountain National Golf Course, hitting multiple trees.
Mailhiot told police he swerved off the road when a truck crossed into his lane and he didn’t have time to use the brakes on his 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup.
But the police investigation found no sign on the roadway either of braking or sharp turns even though the truck continued 152 feet after leaving the road.
After Mailhiot’s guilty plea, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office and attorney Daniel Stevens, who represents Mailhiot, reached an agreement for potential sentences. Under one option, Mailhiot would be sentenced to two to seven years. He would serve one year in jail and the rest on probation. Under the second option, Mailhiot would be sentenced to one to five years in prison.
The prosecution and the defense agreed that Mailhiot would report to jail on July 29.
“Joey Mailhiot has been through a lot the last two years, completely separate from this case,” Stevens said. “He lost his father who passed away. He lost his brother who passed away. His family’s home was destroyed in a fire. This case also exists and Joey lost his mother.”
Stevens said Mailhiot’s wife, Rita, was in the courtroom with his aunt and uncle on his mother’s side because they wanted to show Mailhiot had family support.
According to Stevens, the only reason Detra Coltey Mailhiot’s family did not support the agreement was that they didn’t want Joseph Mailhiot to go to jail.
Stevens said Rita and Joseph Mailhiot were rebuilding their home and the request that Joseph be allowed to report to jail at the end of the month was so he could finish some of the repair work.
“Joey defies many of the stereotypes we have with respect to opiate use. He’s a hard worker, a devoted husband and a devoted father. There’s no information at all that he’s ever engaged in theft or property crimes, and he’s been able to provide for his family. That said, he was a functioning addict when this occurred,” Stevens said.
Judge Thomas Zonay asked Mailhiot about his drug addiction. He said it started when he hurt his knee and received a prescription for opiates. From there, he moved on to illegal opiates, he told Zonay.
Zonay asked Mailhiot what he would have done differently.
“I don’t think I would have sought out medical treatment and took any kind of opiates,” he said.
Mailhiot said at the time of the crash that killed his mother, he had been trying to quit taking drugs.
“Long story short, I was looking for help then,” he said.
Mailhiot did not talk about his mother during the hearing.
Zonay told Mailhiot he deserved credit because he didn’t relapse into drug use after losing his father and his brother or when his home burned down.
Zonay accepted the sentence presented by the state and Mailhiot’s attorney.
“It’s a jail sentence. It’s one to five years. It’s not a light sentence. It’s a ‘to-serve’ jail sentence that does bring with it real punishment, real consequences,” Zonay said.
