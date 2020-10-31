A local man is being held without bail after police accused him of assaulting a woman in Rutland on Oct. 23.
Jason A. Seifert, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to three felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charges were modified because Seifert has a previous conviction for aggravated domestic assault.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to a Strong’s Avenue home around 4 p.m. Oct. 23 for a report of a domestic assault.
At the home, police spoke to a 38-year-old woman who told them Seifert spit in her face and hit her.
Menjivar said that police had been to the home twice already that day.
Around 11 a.m., Menjivar and Officer Mike Delehanty went to the home and spoke to Seifert and the woman after getting a complaint. Menjivar said the woman told them Seifert was trying to kick her out of the home and had been calling her vulgar names.
According to the affidavit, Seifert told police he wanted the woman to leave. Menjivar said Seifert claimed the woman wasn’t on the lease and didn’t pay rent but said she had been there a little more than a year.
Menjivar said he told Seifert that based on the time the woman lived in the apartment, it was her legal residence. Menjivar said he suggested Seifert talk to his probation officer.
Before he left, Menjivar said, he told the woman about some options she had like going somewhere else until things calmed down or contacting police again but she said she was going to stay where she was, sit outside and be quiet.
Around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, Menjivar wrote, Seifert’s probation officer, Jamie Dickey, called him and told him that both Seifert and the woman contacted her. She asked Menjivar to tell Seifert he should go to a certain relative’s home.
Menjivar said he returned to the apartment and spoke with Seifert and the woman. He said Seifert agreed to go to his relative’s home.
The affidavit said when police were at the home the third time, the woman said Seifert spit in her face and pushed her down the stairs.
She also said Seifert had, in the recent past, bitten her and burned her with a cigarette on two separate occasions.
The woman also accused Seifert of head-butting her and hitting her with his first.
Police asked her how the incidents happened.
“(S)he said (Seifert) get an attitude and that he does not stop thinking about the things she has done to him and that it ‘pisses’ him off which makes him retaliate,” the affidavit said.
Menjivar said he took Seifert into custody and brought him to the Rutland City police station. While there, he learned of Seifert’s previous domestic assault conviction.
He said he called Dickey who told him Seifert was on furlough and that he would violate his furlough based on the new allegations.
Menjivar said he also spoke with Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, who asked Menjivar to be sure that a request could be made to the judge that would prevent contact between Seifert and the woman.
The affidavit noted that Seifert had been convicted for second-degree aggravated domestic assault in March 2018 and domestic assault in December 2017.
The affidavit does not indicate whether Menjivar attempted to interview Seifert about the allegations.
All three of the charges against Seifert are punishable by up to 15 years if he is convicted.
