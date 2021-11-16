A local man is being held without bail after being arraigned Monday on two sets of charges accusing him of burglarizing two stores in less than a week.
Grover Pangburn, of Rutland, was charged as a habitual offender, for which he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. He also has multiple pending charges — most of them misdemeanors — in Vermont and a set of charges from an alleged incident on Oct. 8 in which police said Pangburn was driving a stolen pickup truck and led police on a two-county chase in Warren and Washington counties in New York that ended in a crash.
On Monday, in Rutland County criminal court, Pangburn pleaded not guilty to one set of charges that consisted of a felony count of burglary and a felony count of grand larceny for an alleged incident at the Jiffy Mart on South Main Street in Rutland on Oct. 29.
The second set of charges consists of a felony count of burglary, a felony county of grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief for an alleged incident at Terrill Street Discount Beverage in Rutland on Nov. 3. Pangburn pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well.
The first set of charges is based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he and other detectives from the department were conducting surveillance on convenience stores on Oct. 29 because of a recent string of burglaries.
Around 3:10 a.m., police were notified that an alarm at the Jiffy Mart indicated someone was inside the building.
Lucia said when he got to the store, he saw a broken window and a cinder block on the floor inside the store near the broken window. No one was inside the store when police arrived, but Lucia said there were signs that cigarettes had been taken.
Detectives were shown surveillance video of the incident and while they were watching, other officers stopped a car at the Jiffy Mart. Lucia said Pangburn, who police considered a “person of interest” in several recent burglaries and retail thefts, was a passenger in the car.
The affidavit said Pangburn denied committing the burglary but admitted he “boosted” items. Pangburn has several pending charges for retail theft.
According to Lucia, another man told police on Nov. 10 that he had been on the “lookout” when Pangburn and a second person burglarized the Jiffy Mart.
Pangburn was arrested on Saturday on unrelated charges. Lucia said Pangburn, during an interview at that time, admitted to burglarizing the Jiffy Mart on Oct. 29.
The second set of charges are based on an affidavit written by Officer Tyler Billings, also of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to the Terrill Street Discount Beverage on Nov. 3 around 3:20 a.m. for a report that someone had broken into the business.
During that investigation, police located Pangburn in the parking lot of an auto maintenance business on North Main Street about five minutes away on foot.
Billings said detectives, including Lucia, spoke to Pangburn and he again admitted to stealing from retail stores but denied doing “B&Es” or “breaking and entering.”
Billings said he found a black duffel bag near the scene with items inside that were believed to have come from the Terrill Street business. According to the affidavit, the items inside the bag were worth a little more than $1,000.
Billings said a window at the business was broken and apparently used to access the building. The estimated cost of repairing the window is about $400.
The affidavit stated Billings, like Lucia, spoke to Pangburn after Pangburn’s arrest on Saturday. He allegedly admitted to using a hammer to break the window at Terrill Street Discount Beverage and stealing items from inside.
During Pangburn’s arraignment on Monday, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked Judge David Fenster to hold Pangburn without bail. He pointed out Pangburn had 13 notations for failing to appear in court in his criminal history.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Pangburn, asked Fenster to release Pangburn and consider conditions like a requirement that he check in daily with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
She argued that Rutland was Pangburn’s home and police had been able to find him there.
Fenster said he considered the fact that Pangburn was charged with “life offenses” and had several notes on his record that he had failed to appear in court while making his decision to hold Pangburn in jail. He also noted that Pangburn’s “conduct appears to be escalating in severity.”
Because Pangburn has been charged as a habitual offender in both cases, a sentencing enhancement available when a defendant has three or more prior felony convictions at the time of new charged felonies is possible, Pangburn faces life in prison in both cases. For Pangburn, the prior charges were a conviction for escaping from furlough in June 2019 and uttering a forged instrument and two convictions for selling heroin, all from June 2017.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.