A man who told police he was homeless is being held in jail after police said he hit another man with a gun in Rutland on Sunday because he believed that man had stolen his sneakers.
Ronald J. Short, 32, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Windsor County criminal court to one felony count each of assault and robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a weapon and two felony counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree unlawful restraint which risked injury. Short also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
If convicted of all the charges, Short could be sentenced to more than 80 years in jail, The charge of assault and robbery with a deadly weapon carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail.
Judge Elizabeth Mann ordered Short to be held without bail on Friday. While he was arraigned in Windsor County court, appearing by video from the Springfield jail, Short will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
The charges against Short are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire of the Rutland City Police Department, who is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Maguire said police were dispatched to a River Street home on July 11 after Craig Frasier, 31, reported being allegedly assaulted and mugged at gunpoint by Short.
Frasier told police that Short had pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get on his knees. He said Short hit him in the head with the gun and took his sneakers, as well as a red backpack he had been carrying that had other shoes inside.
Frasier told police that Short had gotten into a Ford Fiesta briefly and then gone inside a home on River Street.
The affidavit said police found a Ruger 9-mm hand gun inside the Fiesta with a bullet in the chamber. The gun had been reported as stolen.
Frasier later told police that he and friends had gone to the River Street home to get crack cocaine, but then Short pointed a gun at him. He also said he thought he was being “set up” because Short believed Frasier had broken into a car and stolen items that belonged to Short.
Frasier allegedly told police he bought items from the person who broke into the car. He said Short had also punched his friend, Joey Sherwood, 30, during the incident and pointed a gun at Sherwood.
The affidavit said Sherwood also told police that Short had pointed a gun at him and Frasier, that he made Frasier take off his sneakers and that Long punched him in the face, neck and back of the head.
Isaac Coote, 31, who has a home on River Street, allowed police to search the home as they tried to locate Short, Maguire said in the affidavit. Short was not found, but police recovered the shoes.
Maguire said he returned to the River Street home on Tuesday to look for Short but didn’t find him. He also asked Vermont State Police to check the last known address, in Danby, for Short, but he wasn’t found there either.
On Thursday, Short was found in the area of a motel on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland. Maguire said he initially told police that he wasn’t Short, but admitted his true identity after being arrested.
The affidavit said Short admitted to fighting with Frasier and Sherwood. He said a woman he knew had arranged for Short and Frasier to meet on July 11 because Frasier allegedly wanted to give back his items because he “felt bad” about stealing from Short. The affidavit said Short told police the sneakers he made Frasier take off belonged to him.
“When Frasier got there with (Short’s) stuff, they began to taunt him about it which led to a fight,” Maguire wrote in the affidavit.
Short denied he was holding a gun during the alleged incident.
He allegedly told Maguire he is homeless and “has a problem with drug addiction.”
