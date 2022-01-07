A local man is being held on $10,000 bail after being arraigned on Monday on three felony counts of sexual assault with no consent, against three different people, which police said happened in West Rutland sometime between 2014 and 2017.
Austin Rodrigues, 23, who was described as transient in court records, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Bennington County court.
While arraigned in Bennington County, Rodrigues will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
All of the charges are punishable by a minimum of three years in jail and a maximum term of life in prison if he is convicted.
The charges against Rodrigues are based on an affidavit written by Detective Ambrosia Houle, who is assigned to the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations that had first been reported on Oct. 29 to a law-enforcement officer in New York. A local investigation began on Nov. 1.
The affidavit said police in Lake George, New York, provided videos of forensic interviews conducted on Oct. 27 with three children who knew Rodrigues.
One girl, who is now 11, told police Rodrigues touched her. She said she was scared because he allegedly touched another girl she knew and Rodrigues told the other girl he would “kill her if she ever told anyone.”
The girl said it only happened once but couldn't tell police when it happened or how old she was at the time.
A second girl, now 13, told police during an interview at the same time and place that Rodrigues allegedly touched her in the same way he allegedly touched the first girl. She said she believed she was 8 or 9 at the time.
The second girl said she was the one who told the first girl that Rodrigues had threatened her.
A boy, now 16, was also interviewed. He said Austin would touch him even though he didn't want Austin to touch him but believed “he couldn't really do anything.”
The boy also couldn't provide a date, but said Rodrigues allegedly touched him two or three times. He said he tried to tell a relative but “couldn't say the words that needed to be said.”
The affidavit said Houle and Detective Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, spoke with the first girl in Lake George on Nov. 24. She told them the alleged sexual assault had happened about four or five years ago.
Houle spoke with the boy on the same day in Lake George. He provided more information about how Rodrigues allegedly touched him.
According to the affidavit, Houle and Gelder, who is also assigned to the Special Investigations unit, tried to find Rodrigues on Dec. 21 but couldn't. On Dec. 28, Houle and Gelder were told by staff at the Rutland Probation and Parole office that Rodrigues had been staying at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.
However, the affidavit said, Rodrigues could not be found there either. An arrest warrant was issued for Rodrigues on Dec. 29.
During Rodrigues' arraignment, attorney Mark Furlan, who represented Rodrigues, said his client was not aware of the warrant. Furlan said Rodrigues had been in Rutland during the time police had been looking for him.
Furlan added that the allegations in the affidavit indicated the incidents happened “many years ago” which he said indicated bail was not appropriate in Rodrigues' case.
Ray Sun, a deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, argued that the possibility Rodrigues could be sentenced to life in prison made the risk that he would flee to escape prosecution high. He said the serious nature of the charges would have allowed the state to ask Rodrigues be held without bail but the state believed $10,000 bail was reasonable to ensure Rodrigues would come to court when required.
Judge Cortland Corsones noted Rodrigues does not have any criminal convictions but agreed with the state and set the requested bail.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Rodrigues was being held in the Rutland jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
