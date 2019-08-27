A Brandon man is being held on $10,000 bail after being arraigned Monday on charges in four separate cases including one felony charge.
Rodney J. Kenny, 45, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license filed in April; one misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license filed in June; two misdemeanor counts of violating an abuse prevention order and one misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass from this month; and a felony charge, also from this month, of violation of an abuse prevention order.
Judge Thomas Zonay agreed with a request from Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, to set bail at $10,000.
However, Zonay said Kenny would not have been released on Monday anyway because he still had to resolve several days of work crew.
Kenny is a former employee of the Rutland Herald.
The first charge of driving with a suspended license was filed after Kenny was allegedly stopped on Park Street in Rutland on Feb. 13 around 1:45 p.m.
At the time, the car Kenny was driving had no insurance and wasn’t registered, police said.
The second charge of driving with a suspended license was filed after Kenny was allegedly stopped while driving on River Street in Rutland on May 23 around 8:30 p.m.
At the time, the car Kenny was driving had license plates that were assigned to a different car, no insurance and no inspection sticker, police said.
Kenny was charged with two counts of violating an abuse prevention order and one count of unlawful trespass based on an affidavit written by Officer Jimmy Plakas of the Rutland City Police Department.
Plakas said he and another officer were sent to a State Street home on Aug. 12 after a woman called police to say Kenny was trying to get into her home through the door and the window.
The woman told police she once had a relationship with Kenny but she now had a restraining order against him. Plakas said court records showed the order had been in place since May 10.
According to the woman, Kenny was in front of her home for 20 minutes, pacing back and forth and yelling through the window at her. The woman said she heard Kenny’s voice and saw him put his head into the open front window in what she believed was an attempt to get inside her home.
The woman said she told Kenny to leave 10 times but he ignored her until she told him she was calling the police.
At the time Plakas wrote the affidavit, on Aug. 18, he said police couldn’t located Kenny.
In a separate affidavit, Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police responded to a complaint on Aug. 25 of three people being behind a building on Williams Street.
Billings said he spoke to Kenny at the site and Kenny gave him false names for the other people who were there. The other two people were located and Billings said one of them was the woman who had called them on Aug. 12.
Billings said he saw Kenny throwing items away from himself while Billings was speaking with the other people. He said Kenny eventually admitted one of the items was a crack pipe. Billings said he located a crack pipe on the ground near Kenny.
Kenny was arrested because of the outstanding warrants that had been issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court for the driving charges. But Billings said he learned of the abuse prevention order in affect after he arrested Kenny.
The charge in that case was a felony in part because he was convicted of violating an abuse prevention order in September 2008, a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in January and a felony count of domestic assault in November 2003.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Kenny could be sentenced to more than nine years in jail.
