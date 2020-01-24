A Wallingford man is being held without bail after police accused him of assaulting a woman Jan. 19. The woman is pregnant with his child.
Cody J. Crandall, 31, whom court records identified as living in Danby in one record and Wallingford in another, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief.
The charges against Crandall are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Bryan Mazzola of the Vermont State Police.
On Monday, a woman and her friend came to the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks Monday with a temporary relief from abuse order against Crandall. While at the barracks, the woman said she wanted to report a domestic assault.
Mazzola said he notice the woman was speaking in a raspy whisper and she had a red mark below her right eye.
The woman told Mazzola that on Sunday, Crandall, with whom she has been in a relationship for several months, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with her at his Wallingford home. When the woman declined, Crandall pressed his forearm against her throat.
She said she wasn’t able to breathe and tried to get away from Crandall. According to the affidavit, she was able to get free for a moment, but then Crandall wrapped his arm around her neck. She told Mazzola she was able to get free a second time but Crandall then used his hands to strangle her.
The woman said she couldn’t breathe. She said she felt faint and her vision became blurry.
She told Mazzola that Crandall told her she “can’t blame me for being drunk because I have only had a few.”
According to the woman, Crandall let her go and left the room but returned, pinned her to the wall with his forearm, pressed against her chest and struck her with his fist.
The woman told police she was afraid for the safety of the baby she was carrying.
The woman said she decided to leave and began gathering her clothing. She said Crandall came into the room, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head on the floor.
Mazzola said the woman said she was eventually able to get out of the house with a 7-year-old child.
She said she went to the hospital Tuesday to make sure the baby she is carrying had not been injured. The woman said she told the nurses at the hospital she had fallen down stairs but the nurses said her injuries didn’t match up with falling down the stairs.
The woman said when she admitted what allegedly happened, the staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center urged her to go to the State Police.
The affidavit said the woman told Mazzola she didn’t have a cellphone because Crandall allegedly broke it. She said she believed he broke her cellphone so she couldn’t contact emergency services or her family.
While the affidavit said Crandall was arrested Monday and taken to the Rutland barracks to be processed, there is no information about whether police attempted to question him about the alleged incident.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Crandall was being held in the Rutland jail as of Thursday evening.
During Crandall’s Tuesday arraignment, attorney Katelynn Atwood, who represents Crandall, asked Judge David Fenster to release her client. Atwood said Crandall had lived in the Rutland area his whole life, attended high school in Arlington and had many family members in the Danby area.
Atwood said Crandall was willing to observe a 24-hour curfew.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the state was asking Crandall be held without bail based on a previous conviction for domestic assault in 2009 and two charges of violating conditions of release.
Fenster said the state had provided enough evidence that Crandall could present a threat of violence that he would hold Crandall without bail until another hearing could be scheduled to hear more on the issue.
If convicted of the charges against him, Crandall could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.
