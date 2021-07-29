A Rutland man was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years in federal prison for selling drugs and he is scheduled to be arraigned today in Rutland County court for second-degree attempted murder of a Rutland police officer along with six other felonies.
Michael Goodnough, 46, of Rutland, was indicted in December 2018 in U.S. District Court of Vermont for three felony counts of distributing cocaine base. In May 2019, he pleaded guilty to one of the charges but sentencing was deferred because Goodnough agreed to participate in the federal drug court that meets in Rutland.
However, 2 months later, Goodnough and another man were the subjects of an attempted drug bust by officers with the Rutland City Police Department. Police said Goodnough drove off, attempting to escape arrest, and hit Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, causing injuries that continue to affect him.
Officer Tyler Billings, also of the RCPD, fired shots at the car because he believed Goodnough could hit and kill Harvey. Goodnough was wounded by the gunshots but recovered.
In November, the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan released a statement that said Billings would not be prosecuted for the incident, finding that the shooting was justified.
Goodnough appeared in federal court with federal public defender Michael Desautels, before Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
Goodnough read from a letter to the court asking for a sentence that could have been in the 7 to 9 year range.
“Thanks for the opportunity to find myself while incarcerated. It gave me a significant period of sobriety under my belt,” he said.
He admitted that many of his problems came from his “stubbornness, self-centeredness and ability to make poor decisions.” He also suggested the pandemic was a contributing factor because of the time spent “cooped-up inside with no work and nothing to do.”
Goodnough said he regretted not completing the federal drug court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella said he was familiar with Goodnough and said he was “likable and focused when he’s doing well.” But he said the incident on July 8 with the RCPD was “simply outrageous.”
“When the wheels come off his wagon, the community is at risk,” he said.
Crawford told Goodnough, before sentencing him to serve 24 months, that Goodnough was “his own worst enemy.”
Goodnough has been in prison since July 2020 for the incident with the RCPD.
Desautels wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Goodnough acknowledge the “terrible harm” caused by selling cocaine and trying to evade police.
“Although he has struggled mightily with his addiction problems, Mr. Goodnough remains a person with a good heart who genuinely cares for other people. He has gained great insight into his behavior and into the challenges he continues to face,” Desautels wrote.
Goodnough has a pending charge for negligent driving while attempting to elude law enforcement, from an incident in November 2018 during which he was being questioned by an RCPD officer and drove off, allegedly dragging the officer about 15 feet.
“Mr. Goodnough has had a difficult time believing he committed such a horrific act. Because he was heavily under the influence of illegal substances then, he has not had a recollection of what occurred — that is, until (his attorney) obtained the video of that incident and showed it to Mr. Goodnough. It became very clear to him then what he had done,” Desautels wrote.
Desautels noted that the officer, Emilio Rosario, was in plain clothes, and said Goodnough still maintains he didn’t know Rosario was a law-enforcement officer.
Perella’s sentencing memorandum included information about the arraignment for which Goodnough is expected to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court today.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Goodnough is expected to be charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer by threatening with a deadly weapon, which in this case is the car, three misdemeanor counts of grossly negligent driving and one misdemeanor count of cocaine possession.
The pending charges against Goodnough also include a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury and a felony count of grossly negligent driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to the affidavit filed with the charges, Harvey’s injuries were serious enough that he has still not been able to return to active duty with the RCPD.
