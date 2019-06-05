A Fair Haven man is being held in jail after he allegedly took his roommate's car without permisssion, drove it to Troy, New York, got stopped by police, who towed the 2010 Honda Civic because the man was allegedly driving without a license and left his roommate with an impound fee of $450 to retrieve the car.
Christopher J. Fredette, 32, of Fair Haven, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated driving of a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Fredette was released without bail.
However, he was ordered held without bail after being accused of violating the conditions of his parole from three charges for which he was charged in April 2018. Fredette pleaded guilty in August 2018 to three misdemeanor charges, one each of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Fredette was ordered to serve about eight months to 20 months although most of the time was suspended except for about three months.
The more recent charge against Fredette was based on an affidavit written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police.
Shaughnessy said the owner of the Honda Civic made a complaint on May 28, around 7 a.m., that her car had been stolen.
She said Fredette, who she described as one of her housemates, had borrowed her car with her permission around 4 p.m. on May 27 to go into Rutland.
However, her car had not been returned by the next day, she told police.
In a sworn written statement, the car owner said she had given Fredette permission to use her car earlier on May 27 but she said she learned he had gone to Rutland, returned and took the car again, without her permission.
Another housemate gave police a statement that said she had seen Fredette at their home around 6 p.m. She said she saw him “steal” the car keys and asked him if he had asked to take the Civic again.
She said in her statement that Fredette said he wasn't going to ask the car owner for permission because he would have the car back before she woke up.
Shaughnessy said he spoke with Fredette at the Rutland County office of probation and parole on May 30. He said Fredette admitted he hadn't returned the car because when he went to Troy, the New York police gave him a ticket for driving without a license and towed the Civic.
Also on May 30, the car owner told Shaughnessy she found an impound lot that was holding her car and learned she would have to pay $450 to have the car released.
On Monday, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh told Judge Thomas Zonay that Fredette's parole officer, Megan Champine, had requested Fredette be held because his status with the Vermont Department of Corrections was that he was on furlough when the alleged new crime occurred.
“I believe that Ms. Champine's position is that Mr. Fredette needs to go to treatment and the state would like to see him do the same. There is a great concern, I think, for his safety as well as the safety of others,” Raleigh said.
Attorney Christopher Davis, who represented Fredette, said his client had arranged to check in to an in-patient treatment center.
“There's no disputing that residential treatment is what he would like to pursue,” Davis said.
Judge Thomas Zonay said he agreed the allegations of new criminal conduct and violations of conditions, indicated “detention is appropriate.”
While Zonay said he was ordering Fredette held without bail on Monday, he would be willing to hear from Champine or others if Fredette secures a bed in a treatment facility.
If convicted of the charge of taking the car, Fredette could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.