RUTLAND TOWN — A local man is being held at the Rutland jail after police said he fired a shotgun at two people in a car on Business Route 4 around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Scott Alan Sweet, 56, of Rutland Town, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief.
In an affidavit, Trooper Kip Colburn, of the Vermont State Police, said he was assigned to investigate a weapons-related offense around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 260 Business Route 4 in Rutland Town.
Colburn said he spoke with a woman who said she had gone to Sweet’s apartment Monday with her friend.
Police said they are both Rutland residents.
The woman said they went to Sweet’s apartment to check on her cat, which Sweet had been keeping for the past month.
The woman told police “as historical context,” that Sweet was a close friend of her deceased fiancé. She said she and Sweet had known each other for several years but did not like each other.
After her fiancé died, the woman told police, Sweet “switched gears and expressed to her his desire for a partnership with her, which she did not desire to reciprocate and had vocalized that sentiment to him,” Colburn said in the affidavit.
The woman said Sweet had sent her threatening texts and left her threatening messages, but she said what happened Monday was “well beyond their previous interactions.”
The woman and her friend gave police a statement which Colburn said was largely similar.
He said they told him they had arrived at Sweet’s home, and he was outside. They said Sweet seemed upset, cursed at them and kicked the woman’s door shut when she tried to get out.
The woman and her friend said Sweet seemed to get a shotgun from his porch and approached them.
“(The woman) described she was scared for her life, and believed if she was not with someone, Sweet would have killed her. (The woman) advised she put her truck in reverse and was backing up and focused on driving away when she heard a single shot. (The woman) described the sound as a firecracker going off inside the truck,” Colburn wrote in the affidavit.
Both the woman and her friend said they hadn’t threatened nor tried to intimidate Sweet.
“(The woman) advised she believed the reason for Sweet’s anger was because she did not want a relationship with him and (he) became enraged when he saw (her friend) with her,” Colburn said.
Colburn said he looked at the woman’s truck and saw both the dent left when Sweet allegedly kicked the door closed and evidence the truck had been hit by shotgun pellets.
Colburn said police went to Sweet’s home and spoke to his brother, George Sweet, whom Colburn said told police he knew why they were there. George Sweet turned the shotgun over to police, the affidavit said.
When police spoke to Scott Sweet, he allegedly told them he had believed he and the woman were “developing a relationship” and going to get an apartment together.
Colburn said Scott Sweet told them he was caring for the woman’s cat because “he loved the cat, and the cat loved him and was scared of (the woman).”
According to the affidavit, Sweet admitted he was upset upon seeing the woman with her friend. He told police that he fired the shotgun to make them leave, but said he fired “in a safe direction.”
“Sweet advised he wanted to scare (the woman) and (her friend),” Colburn wrote in the affidavit.
Colburn said Sweet’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.072% around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
If convicted of the charges against him, Sweet could be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.
