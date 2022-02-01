A Shoreham man is being held in prison after police say he caused a crash in Rutland that sent a woman to the hospital on Wednesday.
Joshua A. Rheaume, 46, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of grossly negligent driving and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he had been on Park Street on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when he saw a Toyota Solara being driven with no license plates attached. A man and a woman were in the vehicle, the affidavit stated.
Lucia said he spoke to the driver, later identified as Rheaume, and asked about the location of the license plate. He said Rheaume stated it was inside the car and he told Rheaume to pull the Solara ahead of his police cruiser so they could speak further.
Instead, Lucia said, Rheaume drove off. Lucia said he turned on his emergency lights but after seeing the Solara driving on Forest Street at a high rate of speed, Lucia deactivated the lights and decided not to pursue Rheaume.
Lucia said he continued driving on Forest, however, and soon saw the site of a crash that appeared to have taken place at the intersection of Forest and River streets, involving the Solara and a Honda Pilot.
The affidavit said the driver of the Pilot was alert and conscious when Lucia checked on her so he went to check on the Solara. The woman who had been in the car, Sherry Flowers, 56, was attempting to get out but Lucia said he told her to stay where she was and asked about the driver.
Flowers told Lucia that Rheaume had gotten out and ran off.
After Lucia reported the driver had fled, two Rutland Town officer, Deputy Chief Ted Washburn and Officer Jimmy Plakas, reported they had spotted and detained Rheaume.
Lucia said he was returning to the Rutland City police station, when he learned the car had been reported stolen on Jan. 13 from a Grove Street home.
The woman who owns the car told police she believed it was taken by her grandson. She said she didn’t know Rheaume or Flowers and didn’t give them permission to have her car.
During an interview at the police station, Rheaume allegedly told Lucia that he bought the car from the woman’s grandson for $500. He said he didn’t know the car was stolen when he bought it.
Lucia said Rheaume told him he fled the stop because he knew Lucia was a police officer. He said after the crash because “he panicked and the adrenaline took over,” the affidavit stated.
Lucia said he obtained Rheaume’s criminal history as part of the investigation and learned he had 14 felony convictions and had failed to appear in court six times.
In a supplemental affidavit, Cpl Richard Caravaggio, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he interviewed a woman driving a Jeep, at the crash site, who said the Solara hit her vehicle after it hit the Pilot. She said the crash caused her head to hit the Jeep’s windshield.
A witness told Caravaggio that he followed Rheaume after the crash. He said he saw Rheaume attempt to pull someone out of a Chrysler 300, which the witness believed was an attempt to take the car in an effort to continue to flee but Rheaume was not successful.
Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, referenced that allegation when arguing on Friday that Rheaume should be held without bail. He also cited Rheaume’s history of failing to appear in court which dates back to 1996.
Attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represents Rheaume, asked Judge David Fenster to order an unsecured appearance bond on his client. He noted that Rheaume was on furlough which could be revoked, keeping him in prison regardless of his bail status.
Fenster set bail at $3,000, but also ordered him to observe a 24-hour curfew if he posted bail and was released. He noted that Rheaume was subject to supervision by the state Department of Corrections because he was on furlough.
As of Monday afternoon, Rheaume was being held in the Rutland jail, according to the corrections department’s online offender locator.
If he’s convicted, each of the charges against Rheaume are punishable by up to two years in jail.
