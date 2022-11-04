A West Haven man will spend almost two years in prison on a federal gun charge. Michael Brillon, 59, was sentenced to 21 months on Friday in U.S. District Court for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also ordered Brillon to serve a two-year term of supervised release following his incarceration.
The case was the result of a collaborative stolen property investigation of the Winhall, Wilmington, Fair Haven and Bennington police departments, as well as the Vermont State Police, according to prosecutors. Winhall Police were initially looking into the theft of a John Deere mini-tractor from a job site at the junction of routes 11 and 30.
Police said they connected Brillon to the case following a complaint he had threatened his brother. A search of his property on Keyes Road found an excavator reported stolen from Killington, what a federal magistrate judge described as a “substantial” quantity of marijuana, two rifles, a handgun and ammunition, according to court records.
Police said they believed the theft of the excavator recovered on Brillon’s property was connected to the theft of another excavator in Wilmington. The excavator stolen from Killington was valued at $70,000, according to police.
Brillon’s long criminal history includes four felony convictions, among them one for sexual assault on a minor. Another is an aggravated domestic assault case that went to the Vermont and United States high courts.
Those convictions prohibit Brillon from possessing firearms under federal law.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.