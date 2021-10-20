KILLINGTON — The driver of a box truck was killed in a crash involving two other vehicles Wednesday on Route 4, near Turn of the River Lodge.
State Police from the Rutland barracks said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a line of vehicles was heading east on Route 4 when two vehicles in the line attempted to pass a box truck. The two vehicles collided with each other, causing them to lose control. One vehicle hit the box truck which caused it to lose control and go down a 15-foot embankment. The driver of the box truck, Joseph Robert Terry, 44, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was found deceased and partially ejected from the vehicle.
The other drivers, Patrick F. Conlon, 64, of Methuen, Massachusetts, and Stephen J. Frankel, 59, of Killington, were not injured.
Killington Fire and Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.
The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Mark Busier at the Rutland barracks, 802-773-9101.
