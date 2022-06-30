A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a gun, after he and another man were arrested in March at the Highlander Motel on drug-related charges.
Joel Ivan Caquias Aviles, 21, whom law enforcement agencies described as being from Lebanon, Pennsylvania or Springfield, Massachusetts, was indicted in March on federal charges of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute the drug and conspiracy to distribute heroin.
In May, Aviles was arraigned on a superseding indictment that added a charge to possessing a gun despite a prior conviction, which made it illegal for him to have a gun.
Under the plea agreement, Aviles pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge, but with the understanding the drug charges would be dismissed.
The plea agreement he entered Tuesday does not have a recommended sentence, but the maximum penalty for the gun possession charge is 10 years in jail, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Aviles also has agreed to forfeit more than $5,000 in cash and a Glock 26 9x19mm semi-automatic pistol — both seized on March 23 at the Highlander.
On Tuesday, Aviles agreed to a set of facts that were contained in the plea agreement. He allegedly admitted he was in Room 15 of the Highlander on March 23 when police conducted a raid.
During the search of the room, law enforcement officers found more than 30 grams of suspected cocaine base and about 180 baggies of heroin. Near the drugs was a black Adidas bag that held the $5,100 in cash and the gun.
Two loaded magazines also were in the bag, the court document stated. Aviles’ fingerprints were found on the gun.
In August 2019, in Pennsylvania, Aviles pleaded guilty to felony charges of heroin possession and cocaine possession. The charges were punishable by up to 15 years and up to 10 years but Aviles was sentenced to a year in prison, six months of house arrest and four years of probation. Because he had been convicted of a crime punishable by more than a year in prison, he is not allowed to own a gun.
Aviles was arrested along with Daniel Ruiz, 34, of Springfield, who was indicted for the same federal heroin charges but not the gun possession charge. Ruiz’s case is pending, and this week he was given an extension to file motions ahead of his potential trial.
The U.S. Attorney for Vermont did not oppose the request.
In an affidavit filed when Aviles and Ruiz were arrested, Joseph Dornbierer, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, said Ruiz had tried to flee through a bathroom window when law enforcement officers arrived to conduct their search, but he was quickly caught.
Law enforcement officers said two alleged drug runners, one a juvenile, were among four others who were detained along with Aviles and Ruiz during the raid conducted by Homeland Security, officers from the Rutland City Police Department, troopers with the Vermont State Police, and agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Rutland City police began an investigation, which included a controlled purchase made by a confidential informant, of an alleged drug operation at the Highlander in early March.
The heroin allegedly purchased was packaged in waxed-paper baggies and stamped with blue text reading “PABLO ESCOBAR,” police said.
The sentencing for Aviles is scheduled for Nov. 9 in the federal courthouse in Rutland.
