A West Rutland man will receive a deferred sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday to having sexual contact with a child several years ago.
Joshua Chandler, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of sexual assault with no consent and a misdemeanor charge of violating his release conditions. According to the terms of a plea agreement, he’ll be under a deferred sentence for five years. The court scheduled a two-hour sentencing hearing for Feb. 27 to determine what his conditions will be during that five-year period.
“There’s really not a total consensus on conditions, said Public Defender Mary Kay Lanthier, Chandler’s attorney. “I think we’ll agree on some and maybe disagree on others, so we’ll talk about the conditions at the sentencing. The one thing that clearly will be a part of it is sex offender counseling. We do agree to that.”
State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said she met with the victim and his father last week.
“This is a proposal that came out of that conversation, certainly wanting to hold the defendant accountable, wanting him to be in sex offender counseling, and to be supervised by the Department of Corrections,” said Kennedy. “I think it saves the young man I met with from having to testify about what happened to him.”
Chandler was arraigned on the sexual assault with no consent charge in September 2018 and was released on conditions without bail. According to a police affidavit, the charge came about after he told a therapist that sometime between 2009 and 2011 he sexually assaulted a young boy. Chandler was seeing the therapist as part of a court order stemming from a 2016 conviction for prohibited acts.
Kennedy told Judge David Fenster that if the case were to go to trial, the state would seek to prove Chandler forced the child to have oral sex with him. She said the victim would testify that Chandler touched his privates, forced the victim to touch Chandler’s privates and forced the child to engage in oral sex.
Fenster asked Chandler if he was admitting to those facts as outlined by Kennedy.
“To be honest, it’s been a long, long time since I’ve thought about any of it,” Chandler said. “I’m just trying to move along with my life, but if I can honestly remember right, it could have happened.”
Lanthier said her client doesn’t recall oral sex occurring, but he does acknowledge that the victim believes it did, “... therefore, from his perspective, it occurred.”
After being released following his 2018 arraignment, Chandler was under conditions of release forbidding him to be around anyone younger than 16 outside the line of sight of an adult. Kennedy said that in October 2018 someone reported to police he was at their house in violation of his release conditions.
