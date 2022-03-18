A Massachusetts man will avoid jail time for an incident in which he was originally charged with attempted murder last year.
Henry M. “Frank” Clinton-Aimable, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty in July 2021 in Windsor County criminal court to a a felony count of attempted first-degree murder.
The arraignment took place in Windsor County but the incident happened in Rutland and the case was prosecuted in Rutland County.
By the time Clinton-Aimable changed his plea in February, the charges had been modified to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
On Thursday, Clinton-Aimable’s sentence on the aggravated assault charge was deferred for four years. If he has no further legal trouble in that time, the charge will be removed from his record in four years.
For the reckless endangerment charge, Clinton-Aimable was sentenced to serve 11 to 12 months but all of that time was suspended, and he was placed on four years probation.
According to an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, police found Jaime Fredette, 64, of Rutland, on Elm Street when they responded to a report of an assault on March 1, 2021.
Fredette was bleeding from the back of his head and had injuries to his left arm. Police said he “kept repeating that he could not believe someone tried to kill him with a car.”
Fredette’s son, Tyler Edwards, 32, of Rutland, told police he knew the driver was a man called “Frank.”
Police said they believed there was an argument between Fredette and Clinton-Aimable about Clinton-Aimable staying at Edwards’ apartment.
According to Fredette, Edwards had invited Clinton-Aimable to the home on March 1, 2021. He said Clinton-Aimable brought drugs, but Fredette said he didn’t want the “stuff” in his home and told Clinton-Aimable to take it and leave.
Fredette said he and Clinton-Aimable continued to argue as Clinton-Aimable was leaving and he hit Clinton-Aimable’s vehicle with his cane.
A few days after his first interview with police, Fredette said he heard the driver of a car that left the road and drove onto the sidewalk yell out the window that he was going to kill Fredette.
Lucia said he also learned a GMC Terrain compact sport utility vehicle had been rented to Clinton-Aimable. The rental company removed the SUV from its fleet after Clinton-Aimable reported it had been damaged, according to the affidavit.
Fredette did not appear at the sentencing hearing and no victim impact statement from him was read.
Ian Sullivan, Chief Deputy State’s Attorney for Rutland County, played a clip of Fredette speaking during a deposition.
“I don’t want to see that poor lad sit in jail for 35 years. I’m sorry, I don’t want. I got to be honest, man. … Yeah, there’s punishment but he’s a young guy, right? I don’t want to see him fricking spend the rest of his (expletive) life in jail, not be able to see his kids and (expletive) for this,” Fredette said.
Fredette said his main concern was being reimbursed by Clinton-Aimable’s insurance for his medical bills.
According to Sullivan, Fredette was notified of the proposed plea agreement, before it was accepted on Thursday, and Fredette said while he “had hoped to see more jail time,” he’s “understanding of the agreement.”
Sullivan told Judge David Fenster that the state was concerned about being able to prove that Clinton-Aimable was the driver of the Terrain and that he intended to hurt Fredette. Sullivan said there was snow and ice in the area at the time of March 1, 2021, which made it difficult to determine whether Clinton-Aimable had been trying to scare Fredette and lost control of the sport utility vehicle.
“During the course of the deposition, Mr. Fredette admitted that he could not tell whether (Clinton-Aimable) was trying to hit with the car or not, which the state believes plays a significant role in its decision making (about) entering into this plea agreement,” he said.
Sullivan added that the potential sentence Clinton-Aimable faced if he had future criminal charges would be a “powerful incentive.”
Attorney Peter Langrock, who represents Clinton-Aimable, said his client did not intend to hurt anybody but agreed that he took actions that met the definitions of the statutes and made the plea agreement appropriate.
“We think that this is a situation which is unfortunate. It got out of hand. It is not the usual criminal situation where somebody is deliberately trying to hurt somebody. It didn’t start out that way but it ended up where it is,” he said.
Langrock said Clinton-Aimable has family support and had not been in legal trouble since he was charged last year.
Clinton-Aimable told Fenster he had nothing he wanted to add before he was sentenced. However, he said he hoped for assurances that he would be able to transfer his probation supervision to Massachusetts.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.