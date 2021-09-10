A local man pleaded no contest on Thursday to second-degree murder for the death of his longtime girlfriend in August 2017 under an agreement that is expected to see him serve nine years in prison.
Randal S. Johnson, 62, of Rutland, was arraigned four years ago, in September 2017 on a felony count of second-degree murder after police said he had strangled his longtime girlfriend, Trina Fitzgerald, 58, at their Madison Street home.
While Johnson will not be sentenced until the Vermont Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation, the plea agreement he entered Thursday with his no contest plea calls for a sentence of 20 years to life with all of the sentence suspended except for nine years and probation that would continue until further order of the court.
People at the hearing on Thursday identified as relatives of Fitzgerald and attorney Dan Maguire, who represents Johnson, declined to comment after the hearing.
By email, Rose Kennedy, state’s attorney for Rutland County, said her office would wait until Johnson was sentenced to explain the reason for the agreement with Johnson.
“From the state’s perspective it was important that Mr. Johnson be convicted of second-degree murder for his actions on August 27, 2017 that ended Trina Fitzgerald’s life,” Kennedy said.
Under the agreement, Johnson, who had no criminal record prior to the murder charge, will be entitled to credit for the time he had already been in prison. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Johnson has been in prison since Sept. 18, 2017.
Johnson would be required to undergo a screening for mental health, domestic violence and anger management and would not be allowed to own guns or other deadly weapons after his conviction.
Johnson did not speak during the hearing except to agree that he wanted to resolve the case through the plea agreement and to enter a no-contest plea.
Because he was pleading no contest instead of guilty, Johnson was not required to admit to the facts of the case, but Maguire stipulated there was a factual basis to support the charge.
The circumstances around Fitzgerald’s death were unusual as police said they had been to her home on the day she died and then left, believing she was in good health, but returned to the home about 40 minutes later to find her dead.
When police arrived at the home of Johnson and Fitzgerald around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2017, they learned the two had been in a relationship for 12 years.
Fitzgerald said Johnson had assaulted her and covered her nose and mouth but declined medical attention, police said.
Officer Tyler Billings said in an affidavit that when he left the apartment, at 10:09 p.m., after Fitzgerald had rejected medical attention a second time, she was sitting in her living room and coughing.
At 10:13 p.m., Fitzgerald called 911 to say she was having difficulty breathing. An ambulance was at the home by 10:19 p.m. but emergency responders had to pry the door open.
When emergency responders got into the apartment, they found Fitzgerald had no pulse. She was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.
At the time, Johnson denied he put his hands on Fitzgerald.
The Office of the Vermont Medical Examiner found that Fitzgerald’s death was a homicide. The cause of death was neck compression.
Johnson was interviewed again on Aug. 28, 2017, but again denied putting his hands on Fitzgerald.
When Johnson was charged in his girlfriend’s death, friends of Fitzgerald were in the courthouse, including Renee Cole who called Fitzgerald a “great person.”
“She would give anybody her shirt right off her back. If you were walking down the street and you asked her for 50 cents and it was her last 50 cents, she’d say, ‘Take it.’ That’s just Trina,” Cole said.
Johnson’s sentencing hearing is expected to last three hours. Kennedy told Judge David Fenster she expected members of Fitzgerald’s family would want to testify at the sentencing hearing.
