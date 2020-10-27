A man described as a transient but living in Rutland is facing at least a year in prison after police accused him of robbing the Stewart’s Convenience Store in West Rutland at knifepoint Oct. 15.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, one piece of evidence police discovered during their investigation was an application for employment filled out by the suspect on Oct. 16, the day after the alleged robbery.
Jeffrey R. Kozikowski, 41, pleaded not guilty in Bennington County Court to a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon.
Judge Cortland Corsones granted the state’s request to hold Kozikowski without bail until a hearing can be scheduled to determine whether Kozikowski will be given an opportunity to be released pending the resolution of the charges.
He was arraigned remotely on Monday by Corsones who was in the courtroom. Kozikowski appeared by video and Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, and Kozikowski’s attorney, Mary Kay Lanthier, appeared by phone.
The charge against Kozikowski carries a minimum jail term of one year if he is convicted and a maximum term of 15 years.
The charges against Kozikowski are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, of the Vermont State Police, who said the alleged robbery was first reported to the Vermont State Police around 10 p.m. on Oct. 15.
At the Stewart’s on Main Street in West Rutland, troopers learned that a man, wearing an inside-out black Carhartt sweatshirt, camouflage hat and gray pants had come into the store, brandished a folding knife, and asked for all the $10 and $20 bills in the cash register. After an employee gave the man the money, he left the store and escaped on foot, store employees told the police.
Alberico said one man told him on Oct. 18 that several people, on a Facebook page for West Rutland families, has named Kozikowski as someone they believed had robbed the Stewart’s.
On Oct. 19, police spoke with a different man who said he knew someone, who he called, “Jeff,” had been living in a tent in West Rutland. The man said he hadn’t known “Jeff” to be in trouble but said his actions recently had been “erratic.”
During the investigation, Alberico learned a man also had tried to rob the Jiffy Mart, also on Main Street in West Rutland, on Oct. 15, but the employees there didn’t take the threat seriously and didn’t give the robber any money.
On Oct. 23, Alberico said he interviewed a Jiffy Mart employee who told him a man trying to buy cigarettes had asked her on Oct. 15 what she would do if someone tried to rob the store.
“(The employee) told him she always carries a pocketknife and she would put one into his jugular and she told him he would leave in a pool of blood or not leave at all,” the affidavit stated.
The employee then asked for identification because he was trying to buy cigarettes. She said he patted his pocket, said he left his identification in his car, left and never returned.
Alberico said the attempted robber in the video he saw from the Jiffy Mart incident was dressed in what appeared to be the same clothes as the man who had robbed the Stewart’s.
The affidavit said police found the tent where Kozikowski was apparently living in West Rutland. The same day, they spoke to one of the Stewart’s employees who was working on Oct. 15 who said Kozikowski had filled out an application to work at Stewart’s, which he had signed and dated Oct. 16.
Alberico said he was contacted by Sgt. Keith Lorman of the Rutland City Police Department on Oct. 22 and was told that Kozikowski had allegedly been involved in a chase with officers from the Springfield Police Department. The incident allegedly left Kozikowski facing “multiple charges.” Alberico said he learned police were speaking to Kozikowski at the economic services office at the Asa Bloomer Building in Rutland.
According to Alberico, he went to the Bloomer building and asked Kozikowski’s probation officer if he could speak with Kozikowski. Alberico said Kozikowski agreed to speak to him, so Alberico took him to the Rutland barracks of the VSP, but once at the barracks, Kozikowski, at the advice of Lanthier, declined to speak with police.
The affidavit did not state why Kozikowski is on probation and did not describe the nature of the alleged incident in Springfield.
