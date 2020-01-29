A man with a long history of criminal arrests is being held in the Rutland jail after being arraigned Tuesday for violating his conditions of probation for a felony charge of selling heroin.
Christopher L. Forkey-Lawrence, 34, Rutland, denied the violation during a Tuesday hearing in Rutland criminal court.
Forkey-Lawrence was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on the charge of selling heroin on June 26, 2018.
On July 25, 2018, Forkey-Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charge under a plea agreement for which he was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 months but with all the time suspended except 60 days, and Forkey-Lawrence was placed on probation.
The accusation that Forkey-Lawrence had violated his probation that was heard in court on Tuesday is the fourth violation since Forkey-Lawrence was sentenced in July 2018.
Filed on Friday, the probation violation complaint said Forkey-Lawrence failed to appear Jan. 13 for a Monday appearance with his probation officer.
The complaint said Forkey-Lawrence was charged with another probation violation complaint on Jan. 9. After that court appearance, Bruce Longtin, Forkey-Lawrence’s probation officer, met with him. He said in the complaint that he and Forkey-Lawrence agreed that Forkey-Lawrence needed inpatient treatment.
Longtin said he contacted Valley Vista and, after staff members there agreed Forkey-Lawrence needed treatment, arranged to have Forkey-Lawrence check-in on Jan. 13.
When Longtin checked with Valley Vista on the afternoon of Jan. 13, he found Forkey-Lawrence had not checked in to the treatment facility or contact them about why he would not be there.
On Friday, Longtin wrote, he did not know where to find Forkey-Lawrence.
The Rutland City Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Sunday that Forkey-Lawrence had been arrested without incident on a warrant.
The Vermont Department of Corrections inmate locator website confirmed on Monday evening that Forkey-Lawrence was in the Rutland jail. It also said he has a pending charge for identity theft.
Forkey-Lawrence’s criminal arrests date back several years, including an incident from 2006 when police accused him of coercing a teenager to steal a purse and turn the purse over to him so Forkey-Lawrence could use the money to buy drugs.
