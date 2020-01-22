A Crescent Street man could spend more than a year in jail after he pleaded guilty in September to leading police on a high-speed chase through Rutland in June.
Jeffrey Plourde, 32, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court June 17 on a felony charge of negligent driving while attempting to elude police and one misdemeanor count of negligent driving and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
In September, Plourde entered into a plea agreement with the state to admit to the felony charge and the misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. The state agreed to dismiss the other misdemeanor charge of negligent driving.
During a Tuesday sentencing hearing, Judge David Fenster sentenced Plourde to serve 12 to 13 months in prison.
The Vermont Department of Corrections’ inmate locator website showed Plourde as being in prison Tuesday afternoon. He has seven months credit toward his new sentence.
Plourde was charged based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department.
According to the affidavit, Plourde’s wife contacted them on June 13 to say her husband was test-driving cars in West Rutland.
She told police she was in the car with her husband and had been trying to persuade him to turn himself in to police because she had been told by his parole officer that he was listed as having escaped from his furlough.
Plourde had been allowed to leave prison where he had been serving a sentence for several charges of burglary and placed on furlough.
His wife told police about the test drives and said if they watched for them on Business Route 4, returning to Rutland from West Rutland, they could initiate a traffic stop and take Plourde back into custody.
But when Plourde saw two police cars in the parking lot of a business along Route 4, he “accelerated to try and get away from the police,” his wife told police.
“I begged him to just pull over. ‘You are only making it worse,’” she said, according to the affidavit.
While his wife said she begged Plourde to let her out of the car, she said he told her, “Stop yelling, please. I need to concentrate on driving so we don’t crash.”
However, she told police that Plourde did stop at the Rutland Country Club to let her out.
In the affidavit, Lucia described part of the pursuit but said police broke it off early because Plourde was driving at dangerous speeds in neighborhoods with a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Lucia was arrested two days later, on June 15, by a trooper with Vermont State Police.
Plourde faced a sentence to up to seven years in prison based on the three charges for which he was arraigned in June.
