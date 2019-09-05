A Rutland man who pleaded guilty to three sex charges in April will remain under supervision but is not expected to spend any more time in jail as part of a plea agreement reached with the state.
John G. Bell, 54, of Rutland, was arraigned in December 2013 in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13 based on an accusation that he had sexual contact with a teenage girl.
In March 2015, he was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child for a case involving a different girl, but he failed to appear in court. After being arrested on a $5,000 warrant a few days later, Bell was arraigned on the second set of charges.
Another $5,000 warrant was issued for Bell after he failed to appear for a court date in May 2017. Attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Bell, said his client left the state and it was more than a year until he was found and returned to Vermont.
Bell was back in Rutland criminal court in April when he entered into a plea agreement with the state.
Under the plea agreement, the charges from 2013 were amended to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. The charges from 2015 were dismissed.
Judge David Fenster agreed to accept the plea agreement submitted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office and attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Bell, and sentenced Bell to serve 18 months to five years in prison. All of the time was suspended except for 12 months, but Bell is expected to have credit for more than 12 months he has already spent in prison.
That calculation is made by staff members with the Vermont Department of Corrections and not by court personnel.
Given a chance to address the court, Bell apologized to both the women named in his cases, one of whom was in the courtroom Wednesday. He said he had been “dealing with this” since 2013.
“This has been hanging over me very much like a sword of Damocles. I would very much like to get it behind me. I live every day being judged by bell, book and candle, and I will do so for the remainder of my days. I’m aware of that. I’m sorry to both (women) and to my family and friends and co-workers and to their families and friends and all their associates. Everyone involved in this has been through the wringer to say the least. I think none more than the other,” Bell said.
He added that he was looking forward to continuing therapy “both for the sex offenses and my bi-polar depression.”
“I apologize for any emotional distress I caused to both (women.) I wish them well in the future. I just pray that they find it in their hearts to forgive me,” Bell said.
Before sentencing Bell, Fenster disputed the statement he made, specifically the implication that the crimes had affected many people “none more than the other.”
“But it has. You did this to them and this impacted them in a way that it didn’t impact you until there started to be ramifications for it. … But I think it’s important, in this moment in particular, for you, not to think about the impact of this on yourself, because this is something you did to them. This is something that they didn’t have a choice in. They didn’t want to participate in this but you made them and now, we’re all here because of what you’ve done. Is that clear?” Fenster asked.
Bell replied, “Yes, sir.”
“And now you have to make it right as best you can,” Fenster added. “Not necessarily directly with them but with society.”
Early in the sentencing hearing, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver read a letter written by one of the women involved in the case.
“I want to say (the time she was involved with Bell) was the most depressing time of my life. Insecurities. Not trusting relationships. Always feeling like I am to blame. Depression. Suicidal thoughts. Physically, I felt alone. Lost family relationships. Took my virginity,” the letter said.
Bell was charged in 2013 after a girl, who was 16 at the time, told police that Bell made her touch him. Bell knew the girl and knew her age, police said.
A second girl, who was 15 when she was interviewed by police, said Bell had sex with her.
The girl, who told police she cooperated with Bell because she was afraid she might otherwise lose her housing, said Bell would take her out of high school and bring her to his home in Rutland where they would have sex.
Bell’s guilty plea will place him on the Vermont sex offender registry for 10 years.
