A man whose case was one of three that Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said contained enough substantive errors that her office could no longer prosecute a Rutland City Police Department officer’s cases was sentenced to serve two years on Monday.
Malcolm J. Campbell, 36, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in January 2019 on felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault based on incidents that allegedly happened in January 2019 on State Street.
In November 2019, a Rutland County jury convicted Campbell on the domestic assault charge but the jury was hung on the sexual assault charge.
Campbell had reached an agreement with the state for the terms of his sentence, imposed on Monday, for five to 10 years in prison, all suspended except for two years. He will spend five years on probation.
Because of time already spent in prison, Campbell will be eligible for release this January.
Daron Raleigh, an assistant state’s attorney for Rutland County, said part of the sentencing agreement was the state dismissing the sexual assault charge. Raleigh was the prosecutor in the case.
Campbell was charged based on an affidavit written by Emilio Rosario, who was a detective with the Rutland police at the time.
Rosario said police spoke to a woman who said she once had a romantic relationship with Campbell.
She said she allowed Campbell to continue living with her because he said he had nowhere else to go, but on Jan. 15, 2019, they argued about money and she told him he had to leave.
During the argument, Campbell “came at the woman and grabbed her around her neck.”
The woman said she couldn’t move or breathe. She said Campbell was holding her down by putting one of his knees on her neck.
“(The woman) said that Campbell told her that she should be grateful for the air that she breathes,” the affidavit stated.
The woman said she feared for her life and that Campbell kept telling her she did not appreciate him.
The affidavit also stated Campbell removed the woman’s clothing and forced her into sexual conduct but she said she resisted and Campbell stopped. She said Campbell left her home but told her he “was not finished with her.”
Police found Campbell driving his truck on Allen Street, Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
Campbell denied any wrongdoing and said he never did anything to hurt the woman.
The letter sent to Chief Brian Kilcullen by Kennedy, listed three cases supporting Kennedy’s decision that her office would no longer prosecute cases brought by Rosario.
About the Campbell case, Kennedy said Rosario “erroneously stated that (he) had seized the truck,” Kennedy’s letter stated.
Kennedy said the judge who granted the warrant would not have known the truck has not been in police custody, which meant the evidence could have been contaminated or subject to a challenge over the chain of custody.
Kennedy said she instructed Rosario to write a new affidavit that corrected the potentially misleading information.
“If that had been the only time Detective Rosario authored a misleading affidavit, I felt confident we had addressed it with the second affidavit. However, now, again, in light of Batease and Wright, the misstatement in Campbell appears to be more problematic than originally believed and part of a larger pattern,” she said.
In the Wright case, the state dismissed an attempted murder charge because of inaccuracies in an affidavit about seized cell phones. In Batease, Rosario admitted he changed an affidavit because he had a second conversation with a witness and later changed the affidavit without making it clear the new information came from a second interview.
On Monday, Kilcullen said Rosario remains employed with the RCPD in a non-sworn capacity.
Asked whether the concerns about Rosario were raised during Campbell’s sentencing, Raleigh said part of the sentencing agreement was that Campbell agreed to waive all appeal rights.
“That was important because of the risks that were raised in (Kennedy’s) letter,” Raleigh said.
