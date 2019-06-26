A Johnsburg, New York, man was sentenced to serve five to eight years in jail for an incident in 2018 during which he hid under the bed of an Ira woman with whom he once had a relationship.
Roy Kuhlmann, 52, was convicted by a jury in Rutland criminal court in February on one felony count each of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, obstructing justice and second-degree unlawful restraint.
The jury found Kuhlmann guilty of two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault as well but found him not guilty of a third misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Throughout the Tuesday sentencing hearing in Rutland criminal court, Kuhlmann asked Judge Thomas Zonay how he could have been found guilty by a jury. He insisted that the testimony against him was perjury and that witnesses on his behalf were not called.
“I guess I’m going to be sentenced whether I like it or not. This is a miscarriage of justice. I would like to know why the court won’t assess the evidence because I have 32 pages of perjured evidence,” Kuhlmann said at the beginning of the sentencing hearing.
Judge Thomas Zonay explained to Kuhlmann several times that he could file an appeal of his conviction after he was sentenced but the court was not going to retry the case on Tuesday.
Before Zonay took a break in the hearing to consider the sentence, he asked Kuhlmann if there was anything he wanted to tell the court.
Kuhlmann continued to tell the judge he shouldn’t have been found guilty, reading sections of the trial transcript in which he said the woman who reported the assault seemed to deny some of the accusations against Kuhlmann and arguing that the trial had gone on too long leaving the jurors tired.
Zonay told Kuhlmann that he understood there were contradictory statements made during the trial.
“The court is aware that some of those statements were shown to be inconsistent at various times. The jury was instructed on those matters. The court certainly understands that the focus on certain statements that one could reasonably look at. But the court would note that the jury was given instructions on all the evidence. So the court is aware that there were inconsistent statements made during trial. The court is also aware that witnesses were asked questions, had an opportunity to address those, and the jury had to assess all of that in connection with the evidence it received, together with the just instructions. But the court does understand your point,” Zonay said.
Charges against Kuhlmann were filed after a Vermont State Police trooper responded to a call from an Ira woman on Feb. 22, 2018. The woman at the home hinted to the trooper that there was someone in her home and police found Kuhlmann hiding behind a door.
The woman told police she and Kuhlmann had met through an online dating service. She said they had a good relationship for about nine months, but Kuhlmann eventually became jealous and controlling and threatened the woman.
On Feb. 22, 2018, police said, the woman told them she thought she was alone in her home.
“(The woman) stated she returned home and was sitting on her bed when Kuhlmann all the sudden crawled out from under the bed,” Ducharme wrote.
The woman told law-enforcement investigators “when she saw him come out from underneath the bed, she thought he was about to kill her.”
At the sentencing hearing, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Zonay for a sentence of six to nine years. She said Kuhlmann had a history of assaults against women with whom he had been in relationships and pointed to the numerous statements he made during the sentencing hearing as indications he hadn’t taken responsibility for his actions.
Attorney William Cobb, who represented Kuhlmann, asked for a suspended sentence so Kuhlmann’s supervision could potentially be moved back to New York where Kuhlmann and his mother live.
Cobb indirectly addressed Kuhlmann’s many statements during the hearing, which included interrupting Raleigh and his own attorney.
“Mr. Kuhlmann, in lots of ways, does sort of bring everything out that’s on his mind. He doesn’t have much of a filter,” he said.
Zonay, before announcing the sentence, agreed that Kuhlmann’s lack of acceptance of the conviction was a factor to be considered.
Zonay also mentioned that in the time he had been held in jail, about 17 months, he had been accused in eight disciplinary reports including one for using racial slurs.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Kuhlmann identifies as a “sovereign citizen.”
The FBI website describes sovereign citizens as “anti-government extremists … (who) believe they don’t have to answer to any government authority, including courts, taxing entities, motor vehicle departments or law enforcement.”
