A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a Rutland City Police officer inside the McDonald’s restaurant on South Main Street on Wednesday just before 3 p.m., according to Vermont State Police.
No other information about the man, including his name or hometown, has been released. The release does not say why a police officer shot the man.
No other injuries were reported in connection with this incident.
Shortly before the shooting, there was a crash on Allen Street, immediately to the north of McDonald’s, involving a passenger car and a UPS delivery truck. The release said the circumstances of the crash and what led up to it also are also under active investigation by the Vermont State Police (VSP).
Hannah Dicton, a photographer for the Rutland Herald, said when she was on site to get photos, she saw a black car that appeared to have damage from a collision at the McDonald’s on Route 7, known locally as South Main Street. The restaurant is just south of Allen Street.
She said she also saw a UPS truck which showed what appeared to be crash damage and a man who appeared to be a UPS driver speaking with police.
It is standard practice in Vermont for the VSP to lead the investigation of a police shooting. When the investigation is complete, troopers will turn over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the police officer’s use of deadly force.
The release sent out on Wednesday evening, said the information police were providing was available after an “initial investigation” into the incident.
The body of the man killed by the shooting will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
More information about the man will be released following additional investigation and notification of next of kin, the release said.
According to the VSP, the investigation remained in initial stages on Wednesday evening.
Detectives with the VSP Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division and the VSPO victim services director were expected to be part of the investigation with the Rutland City Police Department assisting.
The release said troopers were interviewing witnesses, reviewing any available video and audio and processing the crime scene on Wednesday.
A request was included from the VSP that anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation, leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call VSP barracks in Rutland at 773-9101.
In July 2019, Michael Goodnough, 46, of Rutland, was shot by Rutland City Police Officer Tyler Billings.
Goodnough and another man were the targets of a drug bust organized by police. But after police spoke to the men at the parking lot of Top’s Supermarket at the intersection of Terrill Street and South Main Street, Goodnough drove off in an apparent attempt to escape arrest, and hit another police officer, Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Billings said he fired at Goodnough because he believed Harvey’s life was in danger.
Both Goodnough and Harvey survived the incident although Harvey was unable to return to work for months.
In July of this year, Goodnough was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a charge that he had attempted to murder Harvey. Goodnough pleaded not guilty.
The office of Attorney General T.J. Donovan released a statement in November 2020, that an investigation had found the shooting was justified and Billings would not be prosecuted.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
