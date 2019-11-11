Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.