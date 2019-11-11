A Washington Street man is facing a felony charge after police said he had broken a GPS monitor in September that he had been ordered to wear.
Jeffrey S. Bussino 29, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4 on a felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
According to court records, Bussino was being held in prison on Nov. 4 and no order had been given to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department for Bussino to be brought to the courtroom.
Bussino’s arraignment was rescheduled for Nov. 25.
In an affidavit, Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he had been contacted on Sept. 17 by the Rutland County office of Probation and Parole.
Supervisor Justin Hanson told him Bussino had been on furlough which was supervised by the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Bussino had been ordered to wear a GPS unit, which stands for Global Positioning System, on Aug. 21, as a “graduated sanction.”
The affidavit provided no information about why the officers at Probation and Parole believed they needed a higher sanction except to say Bussino allegedly violated unspecified furlough conditions.
Whitehead said he got a statement from Probation Officer Eugene Hitchcock, who supervises Bussino, that said Bussino told the office on Sept. 17 that he had damaged his GPS unit and needed to replace it.
According to Hitchcock, Bussino said he had a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Sept. 16.
During the argument, the GPS “got caught on something causing the strap to detach from the body of the unit,” Hitchcock told police, according to the affidavit.
“When he realized the strap had detached, (Bussino) became very angry and slammed the entire unit on the sidewalk. This act caused extensive damage to the unit to the point in no longer works,” Hitchcock wrote in the affidavit.
The state says each GPS unit is valued at about $1,200.
According to the affidavit, Bussino signed a GPS agreement with the state in which he agreed that he was “financially responsible for any malicious damage or loss of this equipment.”
The agreement also says that Bussino knows he will be financially responsible for damages to the unit and that damage to the GPS could result in felony charges.
The affidavit in the case does not specify the charge against Bussino for which he was ordered to wear a GPS but according to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Bussino’s underlying charge is escaping from furlough.
If Bussino is convicted of the pending charge, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.