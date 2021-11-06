A New York man will serve four years in prison after pleading no contest to attempting to stab someone outside the Rutland City police station on June 8.
Jeffrey C. Shaw, 40, of Yonkers, New York, was scheduled to be tried in Rutland criminal court on Oct. 27. Instead, the case was resolved with a plea agreement on that same day.
Shaw pleaded no contest to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief. The state agreed to dismiss a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Under the plea agreement, he will serve four to five years for the felony charge. The sentence for the unlawful mischief of one to two months will be served at the same time and will not extend the overall prison time.
The charges against Shaw were based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said officers were dispatched on June 8, around 1 a.m. to South Main Street for a “possible stalking situation.”
A man had called the police to say Shaw had been parked in front of the man’s house in a red Honda Accord. He said Shaw had been stalking his girlfriend. After the man told police he was driving away from the area, the man was told to drive to the Rutland City police station, the affidavit said.
Once both cars were outside the police station, dispatchers were watching the situation using video surveillance.
Plemmons said when police arrived at the area, they saw a man laying on the hood of the Honda. He said he believed the man was trying to prevent the driver of the Honda from leaving.
According to the affidavit, Shaw was in the Honda. Plemmons said Shaw was cooperative, got out of the car and waited as police investigated the situation.
A silver Ford also was at the scene. Plemmons said the front passenger side window had been smashed in and a brick from a retaining wall outside the police station appeared to be the object used to break the window. The brick was found on the seat of the Ford.
A woman driving the Ford spoke to police. She initially told police she did not want to press charges against Shaw, but called police later and said she had changed her mind.
Plemmons said he watched the surveillance video to see what happened. He said the Ford was parked along Wales Street when the Honda pulled up close to it, blocking the street. Plemmons said he saw Shaw get out of the Honda and approach the Ford.
Plemmons said Shaw appeared to be arguing with the man in the passenger seat of the Ford, who was the man who seemed to be blocking the Honda from leaving at the time police arrived. There was no audio to the video surveillance footage.
Plemmons said he saw Shaw pick up the brick and throw it at the Ford’s window twice, breaking it with the second throw.
The surveillance showed Shaw take out a knife and appear to lunge at the man in the passenger seat. Plemmons said the dispatchers were able to zoom in on the video and he could clearly see the object was a knife.
The man was able to fight off Shaw. At that time, officers were almost at the scene and Shaw got back into the Honda. Plemmons said he saw the man from the passenger seat get out a knife himself. He appeared to stab the tire of the Honda and then laid across the hood in an apparent attempt to keep Shaw from leaving.
Plemmons said there was a knife in plain sight in the Honda but Shaw declined to let police take it as evidence. However, police seized the Honda and two knives from the Ford were turned over to police.
The affidavit said Shaw was on federal probation at the time of the incident.
According to online federal records, a federal warrant was issued for Shaw’s arrest on June 8 based on the allegations that resulted from the Rutland incident. The records say Shaw was sentenced in October 2011 to 140 months in prison for possession of a firearm related to a drug trafficking crime, followed by three years of supervised release.
Supervision began in September 2020. Shaw’s probation officer recommended his probation be revoked based on the Rutland charges. The federal case is pending as of Friday, according to the online calendar.
In an email, Ray Sun, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, who prosecuted the case, said the plea agreement was created with consideration of the “seriousness of the crime, public safety and (Shaw’s) criminal history.”
“The sentence imposed is in conjunction with potential additional federal penalties. The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office wants to commend RCPD dispatcher Emily Leinoff, who acted quickly when the assault was happening and captured the incident on the (police department’s) surveillance camera,” Sun said.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Shaw, did not respond to a call requesting comment on Friday.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.