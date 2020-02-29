A local man, who has pending charges that include two felony counts of domestic assault, is now facing federal drug and gun charges, as well.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Jan. 15 against David M. Hodges, 41, of Rutland, for allegedly possessing a gun on Nov. 22 despite being convicted of domestic assault, which is a crime of violence, and distributing cocaine on July 9.
Hodges allegedly had a Walther PPK 9mm pistol.
The online system for federal charges did not provide any details about the federal allegations against Hodges.
On Feb. 21, Hodges was arraigned in federal court in Burlington. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Judge John Conroy on Wednesday ordered Hodges be held without bail. Conroy's order said Hodges did not oppose the government's request that he be held without bail.
Conroy noted that Hodges' criminal history and prior actions while under supervision played a part in his decision to hold Hodges pending the outcome of the federal charges.
Locally, Hodges still has a case with pending charges for which he was arraigned in November in Rutland criminal court. Hodges pleaded not guilty on Nov. 25 to one felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, one felony count of larceny from a person, one felony count of assault and robbery with injury and a misdemeanor count of possession a firearm while being Brady-disqualified.
While Hodges was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on three other charges, two felony counts of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief, on Dec. 31, the state dismissed those charges about a month later.
Hodges has asked for a speedy trial in the case that's still pending but the case sparked a conversation on Wednesday between Judge David Fenster, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh and attorney Mary Kay Lanthier who represents Hodges.
Raleigh and Lanthier acknowledged Hodges was due in the local court Thursday but that he wouldn't be able to attend because he is in federal custody.
The speedy trial law requires the trial happen within 60 days of the defendant's request. Fenster said by his calculation, March 23 would be the deadline for meeting Hodges' request.
With Hodges in federal custody, there is “no chance” Hodges would be tried within 60 days, Fenster said. He cited the law that says if the trial doesn't start within 60 days and the delay isn't attributable to the defense, a bail hearing must be scheduled.
Hodges was being held locally prior to the federal charges being brought.
While Raleigh said she wasn't prepared to make the argument on Wednesday, she said there “may be a difference of opinion” on whether attributable to the defense meant attributable to the defendant.
Fenster said the court would schedule a hearing to listen to arguments from prosecution and defense attorneys on the issue.
The active local charge against Hodges is based on the allegation that in November he entered the Rutland City home of a woman with whom he had once had a relationship. The woman said he didn't have a key nor permission to enter.
The woman said Hodges assaulted her, took her phone and threatened to take her dog.
