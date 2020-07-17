MANCHESTER — So far, the state has only confirmed a couple of COVID-19 cases reported in the Manchester and Londonderry area.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a Friday news briefing that of the 59 people given a COVID-19 antigen test at the Manchester Medical Center, 17 of them have had a PCR test and out of those, two were positive.
“Although our investigation is not complete it appears that many of the positive antigen results reported by Manchester Medical Center might have been false positives,” said Levine.
The PCR test is the type the state uses when it reports COVID-19 data to the public.
“PCR tests are the most common type of test used to diagnose or confirm COVID-19 infection and it is the test used by our public health laboratory,” said Levine. “Antigen tests are a newer type of test only recently approved by the (Food and Drug Administration) that provide results much more quickly than PCR tests.”
According to Levine, antigen tests are typically used to screen people who have COVID-19 symptoms and are less sensitive than the PCR test.
All positive antigen tests are reported to the Department of Health for followup.
Levine said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Association of Public Health Laboratories do not recommend the antigen test be used on people without symptoms. Also, Levine said they’re not recommended for areas with low levels of COVID-19 infection.
“Studies on antigen tests have only been done on people with symptoms,” he said. “We don’t have evidence about the accuracy of the antigen tests on people without symptoms.”
In response to the positive antigen tests, the state has organized pop-up testing sites in Manchester and Londonderry. Levine said the DOH was in Londonderry on Wednesday and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center was doing testing at the Riley Rink in Manchester on Thursday and Friday. SVMC will do so again as needed.
“So far, our lab has reported that all 405 specimens analyzed from this initial test efforts in the community were negative,” said Levine. “This is a good indication that these cases are not spreading within the community.”
All positive antigen cases, he said, are treated the same way. Those who test positive are contacted and given follow up instructions.
Of the 59 tested at Manchester Medical Center, the state has made contact with all but 11 of them, said Levine. Efforts to reach the rest are ongoing.
“So far, we have not found connections that would cause us to call this an outbreak,” he said.
